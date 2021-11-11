Sembcorp Marine Integrates Hull And Topsides For Shell GOM Project

Singapore’s offshore constructor Sembcorp Marine has integrated the Vito floating production unit (FPU) topside with its hull.

Sembcorp Marine said in an operational update that the integration of Vito’s topside with its hull was completed at the Tuas Boulevard Yard.

The offshore constructor added that it completed the load-out and tandem lift of the Vito Host mega-topside structure in October 2021 for the Vito FPU project.

Following the load-out, the mega-topside structure was transported via the yard’s heavy-lift vessel Elite Prosperity and lifted onto the FPU hull using a pair of massive cranes with a combined 30,000-ton lifting capacity and 330-feet hook height.

As for the project, Vito is a Shell-operated deepwater development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico sanctioned in April 2018. The development will consist of eight subsea wells with deep (18,000 feet) in-well gas lift. The field is located over four blocks in the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Shell awarded Sembcorp Marine the contract for the construction and integration of the hull, topsides, and living quarters for the Vito semi-submersible FPU back in May 2018.

The Vito host will be located at a water depth of 4,050 feet in the Mississippi Canyon Block 984, 150 miles south of New Orleans. Shell also awarded contracts for work on Vito to Jumbo, Subsea 7, Gate Energy, and Oceaneering.

At its peak, Vito will produce approximately 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day. The development currently has an estimated, recoverable resource of 300 million boe.

In the operational update, Sembcorp Marine also stated that it had several issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The most prominent of those is a workforce shortage which meant that there would be delays with some of its projects. The company claimed that this ‘seriously affected its 16 projects under execution as five projects have been further delayed by between one and three months.’

To alleviate the shortage of skilled workers, the company started recruiting from alternative sources. Due to spikes in Covid-19 infections during the previous quarter, recruitment was slower than expected.

As it currently stands, two of the 16 projects under execution are scheduled for completion in FY2021 and another twelve in FY2022. The remaining two will progressively be completed by 2025.

