Sembcorp Marine Chosen For Dorado FPSO FEED Work

Sembcorp Marine has secured an exclusive contract from Altera Infrastructure to undertake the front-end engineering design (FEED) work for Santos’ Dorado floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

According to a statement by Sembcorp Marine, the contract was won by its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters.

Located in the Bedout Sub-basin, offshore Western Australia, Dorado is an integrated oil and gas project which is expected to have an initial oil production of 75,000 to 100,000 barrels per day, with subsequent development of significant gas resources.

Operated by Australian energy company Santos, Dorado will be one of the lowest emission intensity oil and gas projects in the region, given its very low CO₂ reservoir with approximately 1.5 percent CO₂ and plans for the reinjection of gas in the initial phase.

“We are excited to work with Altera Infrastructure and Santos to develop Dorado. The award of the FEED contract affirms Sembcorp Marine’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) capabilities, and reinforces our credentials as a leading engineering solutions provider for the offshore, marine, and energy industries,” Head of Sembcorp Marine of Rigs & Floaters William Gu said.

Sembcorp Marine said that the FEED work was expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022. Also, this is the group’s third EPC project in collaboration with Altera Infrastructure, following the successful delivery of FPSO Pioneiro de Libra and FPSO Petrojarl Cidade de Itajai in 2017 and 2012, respectively.

To remind, Santos awarded the FEED contract for the Dorado FPSO to Altera Infrastructure last month. At the time, Santos said the FPSO contract would start with full definition engineering by Altera to confirm the technical requirements for the FPSO and the associated disconnectable mooring system.

As for other parts of the project, Santos awarded the FEED contract for the design, construction, and installation of the wellhead platform (WHP) for the Dorado project to Sapura Energy.

The WHP will be an unmanned installation over the Dorado oil and gas field. It will be a host to the development wells and gas reinjection wells with minimal processing facilities, remotely operated from an FPSO vessel just over a mile away.