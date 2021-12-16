Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2

Sembcorp Marine will be working with U.S. engineering and construction major Bechtel on the second train of Woodside's Pluto LNG plant.

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine will be working with U.S. engineering and construction major Bechtel on the second train of Woodside’s Pluto LNG plant located in Western Australia.

More precisely, Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms entered into a contract with a unit of Bechtel for module assembly of Pluto LNG Train 2.

The two companies will form an integrated management team to manage the module assembly program for Pluto Train 2, scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Pluto LNG is a single onshore LNG processing train located on the Burrup Peninsula near Karratha in the northwest of Western Australia and currently processes gas from the Pluto and Xena offshore fields.

Woodside has operated Pluto LNG safely and reliably since its start-up in 2012. The construction of Pluto Train 2 will expand Pluto’s existing processing capacity by around 5 million tons per annum and allow for the processing of third-party gas resources.

“Sembcorp Marine is pleased to collaborate once again with Bechtel on an Australian LNG project. The Group looks forward to executing the project safely and efficiently and we thank Bechtel for their continued trust in our capabilities,” Sembcorp Marine Head of Offshore Platforms Samuel Wong stated.

Previous collaborations on LNG projects between Sembcorp Marine and Bechtel include work on Australia Pacific LNG and the Wheatstone LNG project.

It is worth noting that Sembcorp Marine did not reveal the financial details of the deal for work on the second Pluto LNG train.

To remind, Bechtel is the Pluto Train 2 EPC contractor and earlier this month awarded a contract to Baker Hughes for gas turbines and centrifugal compressors.

Woodside made the final investment decision for the project back in late November along with the Scarborough offshore gas project worth about $12 billion.

Apart from Scarborough and Pluto Train 2, Woodside approved the development of new domestic gas facilities and modifications to Pluto Train 1.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com