Sembcorp Inks Deals With Japan On Low-Carbon Hydrogen Initiatives
Sembcorp Industries has entered strategic partnerships with the Japanese government and various corporations to progress hydrogen and other decarbonization initiatives.
As a leading producer of renewable energy and the largest importer of natural gas in Singapore, Sembcorp is well-positioned to support the Singapore government’s newly outlined approach to develop hydrogen as a major decarbonization pathway.
The collaborations signed today will enable Sembcorp to access and leverage Japan’s highly advanced technology in hydrogen development and deployment.
The partnerships inked include an MOU with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation with a focus on green hydrogen and ammonia; an MOU with Sojitz to partner on new renewable energy projects, including green hydrogen production, battery energy storage systems, and net-zero industrial parks in Asia Pacific; an MOU with IHI to collaborate on an integrated green ammonia supply chain, both upstream and downstream; advancing the development of hydrogen imports via methylcyclohexane, a type of liquid organic hydrogen carrier with the start of pre-FEED studies.
The final agreement is a key milestone under the MOU with Mitsubishi and Chiyoda signed in October 2021.
The MOU with JBIC was signed on the sidelines of the opening day for the Singapore International Energy Week, witnessed by Second Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore Tan See Leng, the Ambassador of Japan to Singapore Hiroshi Ishikawa, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of JBIC Tadashi Maeda, and President and CEO of Sembcorp Wong Kim Yin. This was followed by the presentation of signed MOUs between Sembcorp and the other Japanese partners to Minister Tan and Ishikawa.
“The partnerships forged today align with Sembcorp’s brown to green transformation and will enable us to play a pivotal role in the decarbonization of various industries, including power. We are pleased to be the first Singapore company partnering JBIC on exploring hydrogen and its derivatives as the most promising substitute for natural gas. Our new energy collaborations with Japan’s leading corporations will benefit from JBIC’s support and will also leverage our proven expertise in renewables to support Singapore’s ambitions to form and scale up low-carbon hydrogen supply chains. Sembcorp remains committed and is well-placed to enable the nation’s transition to net-zero emissions," Wong Kim Yin, Group President and CEO of Sembcorp Industries, said.
Singapore’s power sector currently makes up 40 percent of the nation’s total carbon emissions. Hydrogen is the most promising alternative fuel to natural gas, which addresses 95 percent of the country’s energy needs today. Sembcorp’s various partnerships inked today will underpin the Singapore government’s ambitions for low-carbon hydrogen to potentially support up to 50 percent of its power needs by 2050.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Norway Sees Series of Dusters
- Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise
- UK Offshore Drillers Accept Pay Hike And Call Off Strike
- Saudi Aramco Creates $1.5B Energy Transition Fund
- Norway Now Comfortably Europe's Top Gas Supplier
- Strike Action to Begin at Oil Logistics Contractor on Friday
- TotalEnergies Posts Record Profit
- Energean Produced First Gas From Karish Field Off Israel
- Shell Looking To Develop CCS In Southeast Asia
- Woodside Enters Into Strategic Partnership With LanzaTech
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech
- Measures Recommended For UK North Sea O&G Production Increase
- BOEM Announces Next Steps for Oil and Gas Leasing
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More