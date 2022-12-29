Sembcorp Delivers Second 8th Generation Drillship To Transocean

Sembcorp Marine has completed the successful delivery of the world's second 8th-generation drillship – the Deepwater Titan – to Transocean.

Deepwater Titan is the second 8th-generation drillship constructed by Sembcorp Marine based on the group’s Jurong Espadon 3T design. Set to redefine standards for offshore drilling, the dual-derrick drillship is the first-ever unit delivered with two 20,000-psi blowout preventers (BOPs), well-control, riser, and piping systems for high-pressure and high-temperature drilling and completion operations.

The most advanced of its kind in the industry, and along with its sister rig the Deepwater Atlas, Deepwater Titan is also equipped with three-million-pound hook-load hoisting capacity and capabilities to drill up to 40,000 feet and operate in water depths of up to 12,000 feet.

The drillship is designed for enhanced safety, efficiency, and sustainability, incorporating greener features for energy efficiency, fuel optimization and reduced emissions consistent with the industry’s goal of contributing to a lower carbon future.

The landmark delivery of Deepwater Titan repeats the successful handover of the first newbuild 8th-generation drillship Deepwater Atlas delivered by Sembcorp Marine earlier this year and reaffirms the group’s proven track record in providing next-generation turnkey offshore construction solutions for the oil and gas market.

Following the delivery, Deepwater Titan is scheduled for deployment on a five-year contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

“We are elated to mark yet another major milestone with the delivery of Sembcorp Marine’s second newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship, Deepwater Titan, to Transocean. The most advanced of their kind in the industry, both drillships – constructed based on the Group’s proprietary Jurong Espadon 3T design – represent the next-generation of ultra-deepwater assets with breakthrough capabilities, including a three-million-pound hook-load capacity, and greener features that set new benchmarks for the industry,” Sembcorp Marine Head of Rigs and Floaters William Gu said.

“The landmark delivery of the world’s second 8th-generation ultra-deepwater drillship, Deepwater Titan, and first with 20,000-psi BOPs, to Transocean attests to Sembcorp Marine’s demonstrated expertise in providing innovative and differentiated drillship solutions for the offshore industry.

“We are heartened that our close collaboration with Transocean has culminated in the successful completion of two game-changing drillships that are charting new frontiers and redefining standards for the future of offshore drilling,” Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp Marine President and CEO, said.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com