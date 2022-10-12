Sembcorp, Borr Drilling Agree Deferment For Jack-Up Rig Payments

Sembcorp Marine, through its unit PPL Shipyards, has reached an agreement with Borr Drilling to defer its receivables from 2023 to 2025.

The deferment will result in Borr Drilling making earlier and higher amounts of interest payments and partial principal repayments to PPLS from 2022 to 2024. Borr Drilling has also fulfilled required conditions including the raising of certain amounts of equity and completion of refinancing of its other secured creditors.

To remind, in October 2017, Borr Drilling purchased PPLS nine Pacific Class 400 jackup drilling rigs at an aggregate consideration of approximately $1.3 billion. Borr Drilling made an upfront down payment of about $0.5 billion. The balance amount of approximately $0.8 billion was to be paid within five years from the respective delivery dates of the Rigs.

Borr Drilling took delivery of all nine rigs progressively from November 2017 to January 2019. The balance amount was scheduled to mature on May 1, 2023, and a majority of the interest payable was capitalized and also due in the first quarter of 2023. Sembcorp Marine has, at Borr Drilling’s request, agreed in-principle to defer the maturity date of the Balance Amount by 24 months to May 1, 2025.

Borr Drilling has also agreed to pay PPLS an extension fee, and also make earlier payments of part of the capitalized interest previously due in the first quarter of 2023. The remaining capitalized interest were to be repaid in quarterly instalments in 2023 and 2024.

As market conditions improved in 2022, Sembcorp Marine and Borr Drilling have agreed on imroved terms for the deferment in August this year. These terms include earlier and higher amounts of interest payment and partial principal repayment in 2023 and 2024.

