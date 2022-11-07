Seismic Trio To Provide Offshore Wind Development Site Evaluation
TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, announced today a strategic cooperation agreement with SAND Geophysics and Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) to provide early-phase ground condition and geohazard evaluations for offshore wind farm development.
In collaboration, the companies aim to support wind farm front-end engineering design (FEED) studies and survey evaluation and design (SED) through the development of multi-client desktop studies across the global wind market. The partnership will develop joint products with the principal objective of creating an offering that reduces development cycle times at a cost-effective price point.
Through their combined geoscience expertise, the companies will conduct detailed desktop studies utilizing relevant subsurface data to identify existing and upcoming site evaluation opportunities in both mature and frontier markets. The focus will be on optimizing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of ground model development for foundation and data survey designs.
The cooperation agreement follows a comprehensive desktop study that the NGI-TGS-SAND partnership has jointly provided as a multi-client product to consortia, that are currently preparing to bid for offshore wind development rights in Norway.
"TGS continues to build on its mission to provide data and insights across the entire offshore wind project development process. With combined expertise in geophysics, geology, geotechnical engineering, and environmental geotechnics in combination with long offshore wind experience, this partnership brings unrivaled capabilities to early-phase ground condition evaluations and risk assessments,” Ivar Slengesol, VP of New Energy Solutions at TGS, said.
“SAND is excited about this new partnership and the potential to streamline early phase site evaluation. There is a tremendous opportunity to leverage information from extant data and share knowledge/understanding between sites, which can only benefit future offshore infrastructure developments and our global shift towards green energy,” Mark Vardy, Director and Head of R&D at SAND, stated.
Thomas Langford, Director for Offshore Energy at NGI, emphasizes the need for streamlined project execution, utilizing a multidisciplinary data-driven approach to meet the growing demands of offshore wind projects.
“Fulfilling this need starts with desktop studies and survey planning covered by this agreement and follows the interpretation and application of data into detailed engineering design. This collaboration is an important step in this direction for NGI as part of our strategy to support the acceleration of the energy transition through enabling technologies together with the industry,” he concluded.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Exxon Set To Lose $2B On California Offshore Field Sale
- COP27: Rich Countries Should Help Pay For Global Warming Elsewhere
- Biden-Big Oil Feud Intensifying As World Needs More US Oil
- US, China Must Pay Their Share For Climate Change Remedies
- Energean Makes Another Gas Discovery Off Israel
- BP Awards Seven-Year Maintenance Deal For Azeri Assets
- Aker Solutions, Petrobras Ink Deal For Subsea Equipment
- ExxonMobil Hires Maersk Supply Service SSV For Guyana Job
- UK Climate Crown Slips As Doubts Hang Over Recent Commitments
- Crystal Amber Interested In Accepting Bid For Hurricane Energy
- 30 Companies Emit Nearly Half Of Energy Sector Methane
- Only 10 Large O&G Companies Committed To Scope 3 Reduction
- First Major Cold Fronts Will Test Inventories
- Windfall Tax On Big Oil Is More Politics Than Real Threat
- Egypt Crushes Climate Action At Home Ahead Of COP27
- Offshore Wind Set For $1 Trillion Investment In Next Decade
- Marathon Oil Adds More Eagle Ford Assets With $3B Ensign Buy
- ADNOC Hands Out $4 Billion Worth Of Drilling Deals
- Biden Tells Oil Firms He Will Tax Their Windfall Profits
- TIPRO: Banning U.S. Crude Oil Exports Could Be Counterproductive
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record