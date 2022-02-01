Seismic Market Weaker in 2021 Than 2020
The overall seismic market was weaker in 2021 than in 2020.
That’s according to Rune Olav Pedersen, the president and chief executive officer of PGS, who made the statement in the company’s latest results announcement.
“Our peers generally reported lower revenues,” Pedersen noted in the statement.
“However, the market started to recover, and we delivered higher revenues compared to 2020, when adjusting for Covid-19 related government grants received in 2020,” Pedersen added in the statement.
“The recovery is primarily driven by more activity and improving prices in the contract market. We achieved a 42 percent increase in our contract revenues,” the PGS president went on to say.
Pederson noted that PGS’ clients are increasingly focusing on proven hydrocarbon areas and extracting more resources from producing fields – a development Pedersen said positively impacts demand for proprietary contract work.
“Development of the MultiClient market has been more mixed,” Pedersen said.
“Total industry MultiClient revenues and investments were down, compared to 2020. However, it is encouraging to report the highest MultiClient revenues in the industry. Our MultiClient pre-funding level was 105 percent and our late sales increased by more than 30 percent, compared to 2020,” Pedersen added.
To position for changing customer behavior, Pedersen highlighted that the company has revised and updated its strategy.
“We will continue to develop our leading position in the near-field exploration and production (4D) seismic markets. Further, to position PGS for contribution in the ongoing energy transition we established our New Energy business early 2021,” Pederson said.
“We have identified CCS, offshore wind and marine minerals as markets where we can use our expertise to solve industry challenges and build a significant business. We have already made several CCS specific MultiClient sales, and we are awarded two seismic acquisition surveys for important CCS projects in 2022,” Pederson added.
In its preliminary 2021 results, PGS reported segment revenues and other income of $590 million, which compared to $595.9 million in 2020, which included $38.8 million of Covid-19 related government grants. Segment EBITDA came in at $320.2 million, compared to $397.7 million in 2020. This was said to be impacted by a “significant change” of activity mix with less MultiClient and more contract acquisition.
Looking Ahead
In its latest results statement, PGS noted that it expects global energy consumption to continue to increase longer term with oil and gas remaining an important part of the energy mix as the global energy transition evolves.
Offshore reserves will be vital for future energy supply and support demand for marine seismic services, according to the company, which said the seismic market is slowly recovering and noted that the positive trend is expected to continue in 2022 due to increasing investments among energy companies.
“The seismic acquisition market is also likely to benefit from low vessel supply operating in the international market,” PGS said in a company statement.
“In 2022 we expect to see an increasing demand for seismic acquisition services related to carbon capture and storage projects,” PGS added in the statement.
January CCS Deals
PGS announced two contract awards related to carbon capture and storage this month.
On January 19, the company revealed that it was awarded a seismic acquisition contract for CO2 storage offshore Norway by Equinor on behalf of Northern Lights JV DA. Acquisition is scheduled to start in the second quarter of this year and has a duration of approximately one month, PGS highlighted.
On January 18, PGS also announced that it was awarded a CCS acquisition contract by BP on behalf of the Northern Endurance Partnership, which is a joint venture between BP, Equinor, National Grid Ventures, Shell and Total Energies.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
