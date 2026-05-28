SEFE to Book Its First LNG Supply from Canada

Ksi Lisims LNG signed a preliminary agreement to supply 1 million metric tons per annum of liquefied natural gas for up to 20 years to the German state-owned power and gas utility.

Ksi Lisims LNG LP has signed a preliminary agreement to supply 1 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for up to 20 years to SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH.

The heads of agreement (HoA) would deliver the German state-owned power and gas utility's first LNG supply from Canada, which would make Ksi Lisims LNG the first LNG project in Canada to export to Europe, according to the parties.

With a planned capacity of 12 MMtpa, the project is expected to become operational 2029. Ksi Lisims LNG is a partnership between the Nisga’a nation, Rockies LNG Partners and Western LNG.

SEFE expects its deliveries from the project to start in the 2030s.

“This LNG agreement with Canada is a milestone in our endeavor to secure energy supplies", SEFE chief executive Egbert Laege said in an online statement. "After signing LNG contracts with Argentina, the Middle East and the USA, we are proud to announce our first long-term LNG agreement with Canada.

"This partnership gives us the flexibility to deliver cargoes to any destination, thus further enhancing the resilience and diversification of our portfolio for the benefit of our global customers".

To rise on Indigenous land about nine miles west of the Gingolx village, the project is ideally situated along the country's west coast as it has direct access to overseas markets and is close to proposed gas pipeline routes, according to Ksi Lisims.

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The partners tout the project as one of the world’s lowest-emission LNG facility. It is designed to have two floating LNG production and storage facilities, which will be built by Samsung Heavy Industries, with an all-electric process technology developed by Black & Veatch.

"Our agreement with SEFE reflects growing confidence in Ksi Lisims LNG, our commercial and engineering approach, and brings our project a significant step closer to starting construction", said Western LNG founder, president and CEO Davis Thames.

Ksi Lisims LNG received an Environmental Assessment Certificate from British Columbia and a Decision Statement from the federal government on September 15, 2025.

"Conditions required the development of a Construction Environmental Management Plan which has since been developed and was approved by the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office on January 23, 2026", Ksi Lisims LNG said in an update March 31, 2026.

Last year TotalEnergies SE committed to buying 2 MMtpa for 20 years from Ksi Lisims LNG. Concurrently the French integrated energy company also agreed to acquire a 5 percent stake in Western LNG, the project's designated future operator.

“This acquisition grants TotalEnergies the option to increase its stake in Western LNG and/or take a direct stake in the plant up to approximately 10 percent when the final investment decision is made”, TotalEnergies said May 19, 2025.

"This purchase of LNG from the future Ksi Lisims LNG plant will allow us to diversify our LNG portfolio in North America and benefit from competitive LNG supply in Western Canada to better serve our Asian customers, with whom we are developing a significant portfolio of long-term supply contracts", said Stéphane Michel, president for gas, renewables and power at TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies aims to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to nearly 50 percent by 2030.

TotalEnergies is the project’s second offtaker, after Shell PLC. Its British rival also subscribed for 2 MMtpa for 20 years, as announced by Shell January 8, 2024.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com