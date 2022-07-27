See Monster Hits Land

See Monster is an offshore platform being transformed into a public art installation.

See Monster, which is an offshore platform being transformed into a public art installation, hit land earlier this month, the team behind the development has revealed.

The decommissioned North Sea platform arrived by sea into Weston-super-Mare, UK, on July 13, the team highlighted, adding that See Monster was moved off its transporting barge and onto self propelled modular transporters before making its way to the Tropicana venue.

A view from within the depths of #SEEMONSTER as it surveys its new home within the walls of Weston's iconic Tropicana #UNBOXED2022 pic.twitter.com/gaEpRcXTru — SEE MONSTER (@seemonsteruk) July 14, 2022

The transformation of See Monster, which was commissioned as part of Unboxed: Creativity in the UK festival, is a world first that is set to become one of the UK’s largest public art installations, according to the See Monster team. The project aims to inspire global conversations about the repurposing of large industrial structures and design-led solutions to sustainable futures, the team highlighted.

Once the installation is completed, See Monster will be able to be experienced from the seafront, beach and on board, the team revealed. It will feature four publicly accessible levels and will include a 10-meter high waterfall, a 6,000-piece kinetic installation “forming the monster’s shimmering scales”, an onboard “oasis of grasses, plants and trees selected to thrive in a seaside micro-climate”, and a seated amphitheatre and broadcast studio, “forming a platform for conversations about reuse and sustainable futures”, the team noted.

A phased opening at the Tropicana is currently scheduled to begin over the August bank holiday in England, Northern Ireland, and Wales.

See Monster has been created by Newsubstance, a Leeds based creative studio, and is supported by the North Somerset Council. The Unboxed festival is described by its organizers as a once in a lifetime celebration of creativity, taking place across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and online from March to October 2022.

“We’re lifting the lid on 10 awe-inspiring new ideas, shaped across science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics by brilliant minds working in unexpected collaborations,” the organization’s website states.

“Unmissable events and unforgettable experiences are coming to places and spaces right across the UK: from coastal towns and city centers to breathtaking areas of natural beauty,” the website adds.

Unboxed is funded and supported by the four governments of the UK, co-commissioned with Belfast City Council, Creative Wales and EventScotland, See Monster’s website highlights.

