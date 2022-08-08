Seaway 7 Starting Works On Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Cables

Seaway 7 has signed an LoA to start early works on the EPIC for inter-array grid cables for the Moray West offshore wind farm.

Offshore wind project service firm Seaway 7 has signed a Letter of Award with Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Limited, to start early works on the Engineering, Procurement, Installation, and Commissioning (EPIC) of inter-array grid cables for the Moray West offshore wind farm.

The Moray West offshore wind farm development is located on the East coast of Scotland in the Moray firth, approximately 14 miles from the Caithness coastline.

According to Seaway 7, the development will be comprised of 60 wind turbine generators with an installed capacity of 882MW.

Seaway 7’s scope is under final negotiation and may include the supply and installation of approximately 78 miles of 66 kV subsea power cables and respective cable protection systems.

The company will utilize vessels from its state-of-the-art cable lay fleet which will commence work on the project in 2024. Execution of the scope will be led from Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office.

The Moray West project recently obtained a Contract for Difference (CfD) as part of the UK Government’s latest CfD Allocation Round. The project is expected to reach a financial close in the coming months, with the first power expected in 2024.

According to Seaway 7, Moray West will represent a sizeable contract agreement once executed. ‘Sizeable’ contracts for Seaway 7, a renewable business of Subsea 7, are considered to be between $50 and $150 million.

The Moray West project is being developed by Ocean Winds. Ocean Winds is a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie for offshore wind deployment. Ignitis Group has a minor shareholding in Moray West.

