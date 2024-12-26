Seatrium Scores Kaskida FPU EPC Work from BP

Seatrium has been contracted by BP to deliver EPC work for the Kaskida FPU project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Singapore-headquartered engineering specialist Seatrium Ltd. has been contracted by BP Exploration and Production Inc. to deliver engineering, procurement, construction, and onshore commissioning (EPC) work for the Kaskida Floating Production Unit (FPU) project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Seatrium said the Kaskida project is a greenfield development located approximately 250 miles southwest of New Orleans, in the Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. Comprising a single topside module supported by a four-column semi-submersible hull, the Kaskida FPU has subsea production wells located in a water depth of approximately 6,000 feet, it said in a media release.

In the first phase of development, the floating production unit will be capable of producing 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day from six wells.

The topsides for the Kaskida FPU will be put together and raised to the hull using Seatrium’s Goliath twin cranes, which have a total lifting capacity of 30,000 tonnes. Seatrium said its strategy to safely and efficiently assemble topsides at ground level fosters optimal preparedness, the company said.

“We are fully committed to successfully executing the project and delivering the Kaskida FPU safely and on time, marking our fourth successful FPU project for the region”, William Gu, Executive Vice President for International Energy at Seatrium, said.

BP took a final investment decision on the Kaskida project earlier this year, paving the way for establishing its sixth hub in the Gulf of Mexico. The company expects to start production from the project in 2029.

