Seatrium, Cochin Shipyard Pen Cooperation Agreement

Seatrium Offshore Technology Pte. Ltd. (SOT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL) to strengthen cooperation in the offshore sector across India and Asia.

SOT, a Seatrium Ltd. company, said in a media release that the partnership will combine SOT's specialized equipment and offshore solutions with CSL's extensive infrastructure, fabrication facilities, and ship repair expertise to leverage business opportunities.

SOT said that the partnership will focus on maintenance, repair, and overhaul projects for clients with operations in Asia. The two companies will also explore opportunities to expand into other key offshore markets in the region.

"This MoU is a strategic milestone in Seatrium's efforts to expand our global footprint across Asia, with India identified as a key market for long-term growth. India’s rapidly developing offshore energy sector and rising demand for maritime infrastructure present compelling opportunities for collaboration and innovation", Winston Cheng, Senior Vice-President and Head of SOT, said.

"By combining CSL's robust local capabilities with Seatrium’s deep engineering expertise and technology strengths, we aim to deliver integrated offshore asset solutions that meet the region's evolving needs.

"Our shared goal is to support India’s energy transition, enhance its maritime capabilities, and position Seatrium as a trusted partner in driving sustainable offshore development".

The MoU establishes a framework for joint marketing, project execution, and technology collaboration, fostering a long-term partnership with CSL to advance regional energy transition and offshore development. It builds upon a prior agreement signed in November 2024 between Seatrium, via its subsidiary Seatrium Letourneau USA Inc., and CSL for co-designing and supplying essential equipment for jack-up rigs serving the Indian market, SOT said.

"The MoU marks a significant step forward in CSL’s efforts to expand our offshore footprint. Our decision to strengthen collaboration with Seatrium demonstrates our confidence in their global expertise, enabling us to jointly deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions to clients across the region", Sivakumar A, General Manager for Ship Repair at CSL, said.

