Searcher Seismic Strikes GeoClerk Partnership with IPA

Searcher Seismic has partnered up with Indonesian Petroleum Association on the use of GeoClerk search engine.

Searcher Seismic has struck a partnership deal with Indonesian Petroleum Association (IPA) on the use of GeoClerk, its subsurface geo-imagery search engine. GeoClerk enables geoscientists and engineers to discover geological information from a rich tapestry of data libraries and technical archives. In line with the growing list of collaborations already in place, the IPA offers a unique database for GeoClerk users.

The IPA was founded 50 years ago and holds an annual convention to address the need for and market the development of the upstream oil and gas industry in Indonesia. As the longest-serving event for the upstream oil and gas industry in Indonesia, IPA Convex is recognized by the industry to be the official and best channel to support Indonesian exploration activities.

The IPA convention proceedings, technical symposiums and other special publications across Indonesia and its Basins, dating back to 1972, will now be discoverable through GeoClerk. The extensive IPA document archive represents a substantial technical library comprising over 4,700 documents and will be discoverable to all GeoClerk users.

“Searcher is very pleased to be growing its GeoClerk partnerships and continually expanding geoscience database. We are looking forward to working together with the IPA and providing our GeoClerk users with a unique exploration search engine to discover subsurface information across our growing library of data sources. This saves GeoClerk users substantial amounts of research time and ensures they find information relevant to their search criteria,” said VP of Operations for Searcher, Alan Hopping.

“The IPA is keen to make its publications available to a wider global audience and sees this partnership as a way of achieving that aim. These publications provide an invaluable resource on the geology of Indonesia and oil and gas exploration and production in the country,” added the IPA.

Both Petroleum and Mining editions of GeoClerk are available for subscription with both versions offering a relevant industry and government database modules.

