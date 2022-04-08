SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Searcher Seismic Reprocessing Data Offshore Nova Scotia

by Paul Anderson
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Friday, April 08, 2022
Searcher Seismic has secured a job to reprocess 3D seismic data covering over 1,930.5 square miles offshore Nova Scotia, Canada.

Searcher Seismic, a leading service provider of global multi-client geoscience data, acquisition, and management services, has bagged a 3D seismic data reprocessing project in Offshore Nova Scotia, Canada.

The 3D dataset comprises eight 3D volumes covering over 1,930.5 square miles and focusing on the Sable Island Gas fields on the Scotian Shelf. In addition to proximity to produced fields, this area contains ten undeveloped ‘significant’ discoveries that have P50 recoverable gas reserves of 1.3 TCF.

The basin is a great example of exploring for ‘advantaged hydrocarbons’ and Searcher can offer two products.  Firstly, the existing datasets which were acquired over 20 years ago but still provide good control over the regional geology of the area.  

Secondly, Searcher believes that the key innovation to these datasets will be provided by reprocessing the data through a modern pre-stack reprocessing sequence, including shallow water demultipling, deghosting, and FWI.

Rigorous application of modern technology and velocity control is expected to reveal numerous additional drill-ready prospects on data that will be AVO compliant and open for reservoir delineation through mapping seismic attributes and spectral decomposition for the first time, calibrated to discoveries and produced fields.

“To advantage hydrocarbons is to provide rapid development and production opportunities – this basin has that in spades. This is an incredible time to be providing the industry with a ready-to-interpret dataset over a significant portion of the proven Sable Gas Basin.

“Reprocessing the seismic in this area is likely to re-open this gas province at a time when rapidly developed and produced low carbon energy is so welcome," said Neil Hodgson, Searcher’s VP GeoScience.    

Searcher’s growing East Coast Canada dataset will be available on Searcher’s on-demand web platform, sAIsmic, for easy access to explorers.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com


