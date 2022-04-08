Searcher Seismic Reprocessing Data Offshore Nova Scotia
Searcher Seismic, a leading service provider of global multi-client geoscience data, acquisition, and management services, has bagged a 3D seismic data reprocessing project in Offshore Nova Scotia, Canada.
The 3D dataset comprises eight 3D volumes covering over 1,930.5 square miles and focusing on the Sable Island Gas fields on the Scotian Shelf. In addition to proximity to produced fields, this area contains ten undeveloped ‘significant’ discoveries that have P50 recoverable gas reserves of 1.3 TCF.
The basin is a great example of exploring for ‘advantaged hydrocarbons’ and Searcher can offer two products. Firstly, the existing datasets which were acquired over 20 years ago but still provide good control over the regional geology of the area.
Secondly, Searcher believes that the key innovation to these datasets will be provided by reprocessing the data through a modern pre-stack reprocessing sequence, including shallow water demultipling, deghosting, and FWI.
Rigorous application of modern technology and velocity control is expected to reveal numerous additional drill-ready prospects on data that will be AVO compliant and open for reservoir delineation through mapping seismic attributes and spectral decomposition for the first time, calibrated to discoveries and produced fields.
“To advantage hydrocarbons is to provide rapid development and production opportunities – this basin has that in spades. This is an incredible time to be providing the industry with a ready-to-interpret dataset over a significant portion of the proven Sable Gas Basin.
“Reprocessing the seismic in this area is likely to re-open this gas province at a time when rapidly developed and produced low carbon energy is so welcome," said Neil Hodgson, Searcher’s VP GeoScience.
Searcher’s growing East Coast Canada dataset will be available on Searcher’s on-demand web platform, sAIsmic, for easy access to explorers.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Oil Prices Fall This Week as Supply News Takes Center Stage
- China Oil Demand Outlook Darkens
- Global Energy Spending To Exceed $2Tn. O&G Leading The Way.
- Controversial $12Bn Bay du Nord Project Approved Despite Protests
- New North Sea Licensing Round Planned
- Oil and Gas Group Talks Big Oil Committee Hearing
- Ithaca Energy Buys Cambo Operator Siccar Point
- Germany Warns It Will Act to Secure Sufficient Gas Storage
- Neptune Doubling Duva Gas Output To Quench European Thirst
- IKM Scoops Tyra II Testing And Commissioning Deal
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Exxon Sanctions Yellowtail Development Offshore Guyana
- Oil Supply, Demand and Prices Become Clear
- Exxon Gets Green Light For Yellowtail Project Off Guyana
- W&T Offshore Buys Remaining Stakes In Three GOM Fields
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Biden Admin Looking for Anything it Can Do to Reduce Fuel Prices
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs