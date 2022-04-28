Searcher Expands South African Data Library

Searcher Seismic has expanded its South Africa 2D and 3D data library in cooperation with the Petroleum Agency of South Africa.

Searcher Seismic, a multi-client geoscience data and services provider to the oil and gas and mining exploration and production companies, has added significant data to its South Africa 2D and 3D data library. The expansion has been achieved in cooperation with the Petroleum Agency of South Africa (PASA).

The Orange Basin has recently astonished the world with the discovery of multiple billion barrels of light oil in Namibia, very close to the border with South Africa.

The discovery plays to extend into South Africa, and it is into the industry's excitement for the Orange Basin that Searcher announces its extended South Africa 2D and 3D rectified seismic dataset which now comprises 66,800 miles of 2D data and 5,460 square miles of 3D data.

Searcher has applied its proprietary post-stack reprocessing method which rectifies navigation, metadata, amplitude, phase, and time to create a contiguous database that can be easily accessed on its web platform, sAIsmic.

The success in the Orange Basin comes on the back of significant discoveries of gas condensate in South Africa’s Southern Outeniqua Basin in 2019. The dataset facilitates the investigation of the distribution of plays and traps in South Africa and is suitable for preliminary exploration analysis – basin modeling, isopach, and play fairway building.

“We congratulate TotalEnergies and Shell on their successes in the Orange Basin and South Outeniqua Basin, and very pleased to also announce the extension of our 2D and 3D data library and to be expanding our presence in South Africa”, said Neil Hodgson, VP Geoscience at Searcher.

“The recent and significant oil discoveries from Venus 1-X and Graff-1 wells in the Orange Basin, Namibia proves the potential of this basin which also extends into South African waters. It is a very exciting time for this region and the long under-valued Orange Basin.”

The South Africa 2D and 3D rectified seismic database is available now on Searcher’s subscription platform, sAIsmic, for easy and instant access to explorers.

