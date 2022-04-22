Searcher Bags Seismic Survey Deals In Oman
Searcher, a multi-client data and service provider, has been tagged by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEN) of Oman to complete new survey acquisition and existing data reprocessing.
The company entered into a strategic partnership with MEM to acquire several new seismic surveys and reprocess legacy seismic data both offshore and onshore Oman.
Reprocessing of the offshore legacy data in the Sea of Oman has commenced already and DUG Technology have achieved extraordinary uplift by applying a modern broadband processing sequence with diligent multiple removal technologies.
Improving the imaging of the remarkable geology offshore Oman is both resolving uncertainties in the thrusts and fold belt plays and imaging the hitherto illusive stratigraphy below the decollement surface. These insights are revealing an exciting oil prospectivity with unexplored yet significant resource potential.
Searcher envisage that the whole 2D and 3D dataset will be reprocessed in this cooperation with MEM, in addition to acquisition of new 2D and 3D seismic in 2022/23.
The offshore Oman 2D and 3D rectification project is already completed consisting of 12,355 square miles of 2D plus 965 square miles of 3D legacy data which has been rectified using Searcher’s proprietary post-stack reprocessing method.
This resolves issues with navigation, metadata, amplitude, phase, and time-shifts. The offshore Oman 2D and 3D Rectified Surveys are available via Searcher’s on-demand platform, sAIsmic, which hosts global rectified seismic data as a subscription service.
“We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals in Oman. Our priority is to focus on the exciting offshore basins where we see significant prospectivity. Together with MEM we will reprocess legacy data and acquire new seismic to reveal new insights into the hydrocarbon system and bring new investors to this oil rich region,” said Neil Hodgson, VP of Geoscience at Searcher.
