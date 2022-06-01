Searcher Bags Big Bird And Big Buzz 3D Reprocessing Gig
Searcher Seismic has secured new multi-client projects in the UK North Sea, namely the Big Buzz 3D Reprocessing and Big Bird 3D Reprocessing jobs.
The Big Buzz 3D consists of 1,568 km2 (around 605 square miles) and Big Bird 3D consists of 730 km2 (281.8 square miles) of broadband reprocessed seismic data. The industry-supported datasets are situated in the prolific North Sea over proven hydrocarbon fields.
The projects, supporting infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) strategies, are located around the giant Buzzard Oil field and within tie-back distances to the Kittiwake and Forties field development platforms. The Buzzard Field, which was discovered in 2001, is the most significant oil discovery in the North Sea in the modern era and the UK’s highest-producing oil field with peak production exceeding 200,000 bopd.
Imaging results are a step change from vintage 3D. The modern processing flow includes broadband, FWI, and pre-Stack Depth Migration, supported by geological well and field data. Targeted demultiple and amplitude preserving technologies will enable AVO/AVA to be meaningfully analyzed at the target level.
“Searcher’s ILX reprocessing model is the most cost-effective tool for explorers to high-grade prospects for near-term development. Intermediate processing results from Big Buzz and Big Bird are showing features never seen before on this data and we are looking forward to promoting both projects at the upcoming EAGE conference in June,” said VP of Operations for Searcher, Alan Hopping.
“Searcher is growing a U.K.C.S. dataset of ILX opportunities using reprocessed vintage 3D to support the next evolution in ILX energy security exploration and energy transition (CCUS),” Hopping added.
Searcher Seismic, a leading service provider of global multi-client geoscience data, acquisition, and management services, noted that the Big Buzz 3D Reprocessing and Big Bird 3D Reprocessing projects will be available early in the third quarter of 2022.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
