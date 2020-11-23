SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Seadrill Wins GOM Contracts

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Monday, November 23, 2020

submit to reddit
email print

Seadrill Wins GOM Contracts
Seadrill Ltd has added approximately $52 million of backlog following the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Seadrill Ltd (OTCMKTS: SDRLF) reported Friday that it has added approximately $52 million of backlog following the end of the third quarter of 2020.

The drilling contractor stated that Walter Oil & Gas awarded one firm, plus one optional, well contract for the Sevan Louisiana semi-submersible rig in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The contract adds $17 million in backlog over the firm term, Seadrill noted in a third-quarter trading update.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) has contracted the West Neptune drillship for one firm well contract in the U.S. GOM, Seadrill also revealed. According to Seadrill, the Kosmos contract will increase backlog by $9 million.

Beyond North America, Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has exercised additional wells on the West Hercules semisub in Norway, Seadrill continued. The drilling contractor stated the additional work for Equinor will add $26 million to its backlog. Moreover, it noted that Total Angola (NYSE: TOT) has released the West Gemini drillship from its obligations under the contract. Seadrill pointed out that it is entitled to a lump-sum fee as compensation.

Given the latest developments, Seadrill’s total backlog stands at $2.1 billion, the company stated. It also noted that its technical utilization – total hours available for work, excluding planned maintenance, divided by the total number of hours in the period – stands at 94 percent.

Seadrill also pointed out that its economic utilization is 92 percent. It explained that economic utilization equates to total revenue, excluding bonuses, for the period as a proportion of the full operating dayrate multiplied by the number of days on contract in the period.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.

RELATED COMPANIES

Most Popular Articles