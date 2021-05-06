Seadrill Wins Contract to Support Pioneering GOM Project
Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) reported Wednesday that it has contracted Seadrill’s West Neptune drillship to drill the Tornado Attic well in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico (GOM).
According to Talos, the Tornado Attic well will maximize its water flood enhanced oil recovery project in the Tornado field. The firm noted the additional infill well will boost production and receive pressure support from the previously completed deepwater “dump-flood” intra-well water flood project, which it described as “a first of its kind” in the deepwater GOM.
West Neptune is expected to arrive on location during the first half of this month, with drilling activities beginning shortly thereafter, Talos stated. The operator added that it anticipates a production impact from Tornado Attic during the third quarter of this year. When it reported an operations update on March 10, 2021, Talos noted that it expects the Tornado water flood and Tornado Attic well to augment field recovery by approximately 25-35 million barrels oil equivalent (gross).
Talos owns a 65% working interest in the Tornado field. Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) holds the remaining 35% stake. The Tornado field is in blocks 280 and 281 of the GOM Green Canyon area, according to Kosmos’ website.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Sells Washington Refinery
- Saipem Appoints New CEO
- Suncor Sees Vaccines as Canada Demand Lag Solution
- ADNOC Streamlines Oilfield Procurement Process
- 6 Reasons Asia Oil Refiners Are Not Going Away Soon
- Texas Oil Group Welcomes Bill Passage
- Total Achieves LNG Milestone
- Canadian Firm Spuds Onshore Namibia Well
- Shelf Drilling Bags New Deals
- Transocean Encouraged by Rising Customer Enquiries
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- TX Freeze Hurts Supply More than Previously Thought
- Trelleborg Sells Norway Oil Operation
- Shell Sells Washington Refinery
- EQNR Closes $900MM Bakken Sale
- Aker Solutions Wins e-Fuel Plant FEED Deal
- Rig Sinks After Incident Offshore Sarawak
- Sembcorp Marine Faces Skilled Worker Shortage
- SLB-Backed Arabian Drilling Planning Saudi IPO
- Maersk, Shell Partner for GOM Workforce Training
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- Californians May Soon Pay $4 for Gasoline
- GOM Vessel Incident Declared Major Marine Casualty
- Iraq Aims to Finalize Exxon Oil Sale by June
- Energy Sec Warns Oil of Kodak Risk
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- USA Selling up to 9MM Barrels from Reserve