Seadrill Wins Contract to Support Pioneering GOM Project

Talos Energy has contracted a Seadrill drillship for the Tornado Attic well in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) reported Wednesday that it has contracted Seadrill’s West Neptune drillship to drill the Tornado Attic well in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico (GOM).

According to Talos, the Tornado Attic well will maximize its water flood enhanced oil recovery project in the Tornado field. The firm noted the additional infill well will boost production and receive pressure support from the previously completed deepwater “dump-flood” intra-well water flood project, which it described as “a first of its kind” in the deepwater GOM.

West Neptune is expected to arrive on location during the first half of this month, with drilling activities beginning shortly thereafter, Talos stated. The operator added that it anticipates a production impact from Tornado Attic during the third quarter of this year. When it reported an operations update on March 10, 2021, Talos noted that it expects the Tornado water flood and Tornado Attic well to augment field recovery by approximately 25-35 million barrels oil equivalent (gross).

Talos owns a 65% working interest in the Tornado field. Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) holds the remaining 35% stake. The Tornado field is in blocks 280 and 281 of the GOM Green Canyon area, according to Kosmos’ website.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.