Seadrill to Delist from NYSE
Seadrill Limited has revealed that it will delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
The company announced that it intends to file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on, or about, June 11 in order to delist its common shares from the NYSE. Seadrill anticipates that its last day of trading on the NYSE will be on, or about, June 19.
The company confirmed that it will retain its listing on the Oslo Bors under the ticker symbol ‘SDRL’. Seadrill said shareholders who wish to transfer their shares between the NYSE and the Oslo Stock Exchange should contact their brokers for more information.
According to Seadrill, the company received written notice from the NYSE on March 26 that it was not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard with respect to the minimum average share price required. The company said it provided the required notice to the NYSE on April 8, in which it stated its intent to seek a cure of its non-compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard at that time.
However, since then, Seadrill outlined that its board of directors have determined that delisting from the NYSE is in the best interests of the company.
Seadrill is an offshore drilling business headquartered in London, with locations all around the world. It is headed by chief executive officer and president, Anton Dibowitz, who has over 20 years of experience in the drilling industry.
In the first quarter of this year, Seadrill posted an operating loss of $1.2 billion “after making material asset impairments”. Revenue for the quarter was down 19 percent at $321 million. The company outlined that during the period, “significant market challenges” arose from the sharp oil price decline and “additional operational and logistic challenges” arose through Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Seadrill to Delist from NYSE
- Aker Solutions CFO Quits
- Taproot Inks DJ Basin Deal With Mallard Exploration
- Halliburton Launches Wireless Depth Correlation System
- Fire Extinguished on Suncor FPSO
- Qatar Petroleum Signs Landmark LNG Deals
- Putin and Trump Discuss OPEC+ Deal
- Refiners Hit Hard by Fuel Demand Destruction
- Oil Up With OPEC+ Production Cut Decision in Focus
- 3D Scanning Offers Path to Remote Asset Management
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- Texas Oil Production Drops
- Suttles to Take on Additional Role at Ovintiv
- Basic Energy Consolidates Regions to Slash Costs
- Chevron to Cut Global Workforce by Up to 15 Percent
- EQT Closes Asset Sale for $125MM
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318