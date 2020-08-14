Seadrill to Cut 168 Jobs in Houston

Seadrill Americas, Inc. has notified employees of pending layoffs at its 11025 Equity Dr., Suite 150 location in Houston, according to an Aug. 11, 2020, notice the drilling contractor sent the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

In a letter Seadrill wrote to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and TWC provided to Rigzone, the company stated that 168 employees assigned to the West Auriga mobile offshore drilling unit will be laid off. It pointed out the drillship – currently located in the Gulf of Mexico – will soon complete operations under its current contract and is anticipated to be cold-stacked given the inability to secure additional work given current market and other conditions.

“Due to these business circumstances, the West Auriga will begin preparations to shut down and be placed out of operations during the next 2 to 3 months,” Seadrill stated. “As a result, 168 employees assigned to the West Auriga will be laid off beginning during the months of October and November and beyond.”

Seadrill added that a small number of employees may receive offers to transfer to other company positions or locations. However, the firm added that it has not extended transfer offers as of the notice date and that any employees receiving such offers but rejecting them will be laid off.

The company also reported that it has notified all affected employees of their separation dates and that their separation from employment will be permanent. It added that it expects employment separations to start on Oct. 1 and conclude by Dec. 31.

