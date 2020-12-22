Seadrill Shakes Up Top Brass

The Board of Seadrill Limited (OSE: SDRL, OTCQX:SDRLF) has announced the appointment of Reid Warriner as chief operating officer and Leif Nelson as chief technology officer, effective immediately.

As COO, Warriner will oversee daily operational delivery for Seadrill’s customers across the Harsh Environment, Jack-Up and Floater Operating Units, Seadrill noted. He will also drive to achieve the highest safety standards while enhancing the operational performance of the company’s long-term fleet and scrapping assets which will no longer have a role to play, according to Seadrill.

In his new role, Nelson will focus on the future development of the company’s fleet. Seadrill outlined that Nelson will continue the development of the company’s innovation pipeline with the adoption of new technologies which will deliver more efficient and safer operational capabilities while reducing Seadrill and its clients’ environmental footprint.

Warriner has served as Seadrill’s senior vice president since January 2019. He has over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and previously held the position of President at OilSERV Drilling Group. Before that he worked for Schlumberger for over 15 years where he held various senior line management and functional positions around the world.

Nelson has served as Seadrill’s chief operating officer since July 2015 and been with the company since 2011. He has over 23 years of experience in the drilling industry and previously held various operational positions around the world for Transocean.

“As Seadrill navigates a difficult market, we will seek ways to differentiate our capabilities, not just through operational efficiency but also with respect to the application of technology,” Stuart Jackson, Seadrill’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“I am delighted that Reid and Leif are taking on these roles, both focused very much on delivering for our customers – today and tomorrow,” he added.

Back in October, Seadrill’s board announced the appointment of Jackson as CEO. Jackson, who was previously the company’s chief financial officer, succeeded Anton Dibowitz as CEO.

