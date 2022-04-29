Seadrill Scores Again With $404 Mn Deal For Three Rigs

Seadrill has been awarded contracts for three of its rigs by an undisclosed company for work in the Middle East.

Seadrill said that the customer, only described as ‘a leading operator’, awarded contracts for the West Ariel, West Cressida, and West Leda offshore jack-up drilling rigs.

According to the company, the firm term of each contract is three years with the expected start between the first and second quarter of 2023. The total contract value for the three contracts is approximately $404 million, inclusive of mobilization revenue.

When the three contracts start, Seadrill will operate seven units directly and have a further three units on a bareboat charter in the Middle East. The company added that it had a long successful track record in the Middle East, providing safe and efficient operations since 2013.

“With our imminent re-listing in Oslo, news of this award confirms Seadrill’s status as a preferred partner in a rapidly recovering rig market,” Simon Johnson, Seadrill Chief Executive Officer, stated.

“Upon commencement of operations early next year, these rigs will add to Seadrill’s strong market share in the Middle East, leading to significant economies of scale by clustering rigs of similar design in a market segment where we see strong signs of recovery and long-term demand,” he said.

Neither of the three rigs has been used for a while. The first rig is stationed in the UAE while the West Cressida and West Leda are located in Malaysia.

It is worth noting that Seadrill yesterday started trading its common shares on Euronext Expand. The company is expected to uplist to the main market of the Oslo Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange later this year. The relisting of the shares was done some two months after Seadrill emerged from Chapter 11.

This is the third time this week the company won deals for its rig. Earlier this week the company announced deals for the West Neptune drillship and the Sevan Louisiana semi-submersible.

The West Neptune was awarded a four-well extension with two one-well options with LLOG in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The firm term will begin in direct continuation of the existing contract, has an estimated duration of 200 days, and is expected to keep the rig busy until August 2023.

The deal for the Sevan Louisiana is a three-well extension with Talos, also in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The extension has a minimum duration of 105 days and is an extension to the existing contract with Talos, which is set to start in August 2022. The total value of the deals for the West Neptune and the Sevan Louisiana is $105 million.

A day before those deals were announced, a joint venture between Seadrill and Angola’s Sonangol – Sonadrill – secured a ten-well deal in Angola for the West Gemini drillship. The contract could go on for even more wells as it has options for up to 8 additional wells.

