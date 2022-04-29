Seadrill Scores Again With $404 Mn Deal For Three Rigs
Offshore driller Seadrill Limited has been awarded contracts for three of its rigs by an undisclosed company for work in the Middle East.
Seadrill said that the customer, only described as ‘a leading operator’, awarded contracts for the West Ariel, West Cressida, and West Leda offshore jack-up drilling rigs.
According to the company, the firm term of each contract is three years with the expected start between the first and second quarter of 2023. The total contract value for the three contracts is approximately $404 million, inclusive of mobilization revenue.
When the three contracts start, Seadrill will operate seven units directly and have a further three units on a bareboat charter in the Middle East. The company added that it had a long successful track record in the Middle East, providing safe and efficient operations since 2013.
“With our imminent re-listing in Oslo, news of this award confirms Seadrill’s status as a preferred partner in a rapidly recovering rig market,” Simon Johnson, Seadrill Chief Executive Officer, stated.
“Upon commencement of operations early next year, these rigs will add to Seadrill’s strong market share in the Middle East, leading to significant economies of scale by clustering rigs of similar design in a market segment where we see strong signs of recovery and long-term demand,” he said.
Neither of the three rigs has been used for a while. The first rig is stationed in the UAE while the West Cressida and West Leda are located in Malaysia.
It is worth noting that Seadrill yesterday started trading its common shares on Euronext Expand. The company is expected to uplist to the main market of the Oslo Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange later this year. The relisting of the shares was done some two months after Seadrill emerged from Chapter 11.
This is the third time this week the company won deals for its rig. Earlier this week the company announced deals for the West Neptune drillship and the Sevan Louisiana semi-submersible.
The West Neptune was awarded a four-well extension with two one-well options with LLOG in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The firm term will begin in direct continuation of the existing contract, has an estimated duration of 200 days, and is expected to keep the rig busy until August 2023.
The deal for the Sevan Louisiana is a three-well extension with Talos, also in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The extension has a minimum duration of 105 days and is an extension to the existing contract with Talos, which is set to start in August 2022. The total value of the deals for the West Neptune and the Sevan Louisiana is $105 million.
A day before those deals were announced, a joint venture between Seadrill and Angola’s Sonangol – Sonadrill – secured a ten-well deal in Angola for the West Gemini drillship. The contract could go on for even more wells as it has options for up to 8 additional wells.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Upstream Sector To Make Record Government Payments In 2022
- Enterprise, Oxy Developing CO2 Sequestration Project In Texas
- U.S. Renewables Power Generation Surpassed Nuclear In 2021
- German Activists Turn Off Oil Pipelines In Protest Of North Sea Drilling
- Worker Dies During Scrapping Of BW Offshore FPSO
- Three U.S. Producers Raising Shale Output
- North Sea Regulator Fines Shell
- Upstream Sector To Make Record Government Payments In 2022
- TotalEnergies To Invest Oil Cash In LNG And Renewables
- U.S. Renewables Power Generation Surpassed Nuclear In 2021
- Oil Continues to Trade on Headlines
- Enterprise, Oxy Developing CO2 Sequestration Project In Texas
- Seadrill Scores Again With $404 Mn Deal For Three Rigs
- USA Energy Dep Issues LNG Export Authorizations
- TotalEnergies Pays Up For Atapu Stake
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- These 3 Things Will Take a Big Bite Out of Oil Demand in 2022
- Why Are the Majority of Leased Offshore Federal Waters Non-Producing?
- Peak Oil Might Be Just Three Years Away, McKinsey Says
- China's Interest In Shell's Russian Gas Stake Forcing Japan To Stay
- Russia Stops Gas Flows to 2 European States
- Top Headlines: Oil Tanker With 750T of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia and More
- Forecasters Predicting Gasoline Prices Will Rise Even Higher
- Transocean Brings In New Deals For Its Rigs
- Oil Executives Cash In on $1.35B of Stock
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now