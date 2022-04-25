Seadrill Scores 10-Well Deal For West Gemini Drillship

Seadrill Limited has announced a new ten-well contract with options for up to eight additional wells for one of its drillships in Angola.

Seadrill said that the new contract was awarded Sonadrill Holding, Seadrill’s 50:50 joint venture with an affiliate of Sonangol. The new ten-well contract was awarded to the West Gemini drillship.

According to the company, the total contract value for the firm portion of the contract is expected to be approximately $161 million – inclusive of mobilization revenue and additional services, with further meaningful revenue potential from a performance bonus.

Commencement is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022 with a firm term of approximately 18 months, in direct continuation of West Gemini’s existing contract.

The West Gemini is the third drillship to be bareboat chartered into Sonadrill, along with two Sonangol-owned units, the Sonangol Quenguela and Sonangol Libongos.

Seadrill will manage and operate the units on behalf of Sonadrill. The West Gemini is an ultra-deepwater drillship with an operational history offshore Africa.

“Together, the three units position the Seadrill joint venture as the premier rig operator in Angola, furthering the goal of building an ultra-deepwater franchise in the Golden Triangle and driving efficiencies from rig clustering in the region,” Seadrill stated.

“Our strategic partnership with Sonadrill is critical to the development of the Angolan oil and gas sector and Seadrill’s position as the number one rig operator in Angola. We’re grateful for the Seadrill crew aboard the West Gemini who deserves the lion’s share of the credit for this contract,” Seadrill’s Chief Executive Officer Simon Johnson stated.

Simon Johnson is the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Seadrill. Last month, Johnson replaced Stuart Jackson as President and CEO following the company emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Jackson has been in this role since October 2020 when he replaced Anton Dibowitz.

To remind, Seadrill announced that it has emerged from Chapter 11 after successfully completing its reorganization plan in February this year.

The plan equitized approximately $2.8 billion in funded debt obligations, leaving the company debt-free on emergence. Following its bankruptcy exit, the company claimed that it was well-positioned to secure drilling contracts and invest in its high specification ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, and tender rig fleet going forward.

