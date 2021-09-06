Seadrill Limited To Exit Chapter 11 In Q4
Financially troubled offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Limited is hoping to soon emerge from Chapter 11 following court approval of its disclosure statement for the reorganization plan.
Seadrill filed for Chapter 11 protection in February 2021 and has been working to emerge from bankruptcy for over six months.
Over the summer, Seadrill Limited was able to create a reorganization plan with its lenders, which will assist it to emerge from its second Chapter 11 in four years. At the time, Seadrill claimed it could get approval for the plan in early November 2021.
The reorganization plan included agreements with lenders holding around 57.8 percent of the company’s senior secured loans. With those, Seadrill Limited could raise $350 million in new financing and reduce the company’s debt by over $4.9 billion.
In a statement from last Friday, Seadrill Limited said that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas approved the disclosure statement for the company’s proposed plan of reorganization, paving the way for its emergence from Chapter 11 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The court authorized Seadrill Limited to distribute the disclosure statement and solicit votes from all lenders on the plan. The court also set a hearing to consider approval of the plan for October 26, 2021.
The plan provides a clear pathway for Seadrill to restructure its balance sheet with the company having already secured support from the majority of its senior secured lenders.
Seadrill Limited’s motion to approve the backstop commitment letter has been deferred until a later hearing.
“We are pleased with these developments, which put us firmly on track for Chapter 11 emergence,” the CFO of Seadrill Limited Grant Creed said. “The Court approved our timeline for approval of the restructuring and authorized us to solicit lender votes. This will pave the way for a significant balance sheet deleveraging.”
Creed is Seadrill's brand new CFO. He, as well as COO Leif Nelson, were elected in late May along with a new director to the company’s board which Seadrill Limited described as a preparation for the next steps in its restructuring.
