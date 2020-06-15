Seadrill Cold Stacking Sevan Louisiana Rig, Laying Off Staff

About 135 employees assigned to the rig will be laid off beginning in June.

Seadrill Americas Inc. has notified its employees about pending layoffs at its office location at 11025 Equity Dr. Suite 150, Houston, Texas 77041, according to a notice sent to the Texas Workforce Commission on June 5.

Seadrill provides personnel supporting the operation of a mobile offshore drilling unit, the Sevan Louisiana rig, currently located in the Gulf of Mexico. The rig recently completed operations under its most recent contract and is now anticipated to be cold stacked.

“The inability to secure additional work for the Sevan Louisiana in the face of the current market and other conditions is sudden, unexpected, and outside of Seadrill’s control,” the company said in the notice.

“Due to these business circumstances, the Sevan Louisiana will begin preparations to shut down and be placed out of operations during the next 2 to 3 months. As a result, 135 employees assigned to the rig will be laid off beginning during the months of June and July and beyond.”

The company said a small number of employees may receive offers to transfer to other Seadrill positions or locations, but no transfer offers had been extended as of the date of the notice. The company added that any employees who receive transfer offers but reject them will be laid off.

The separations will begin on June 16 and are expected to be complete by Aug. 31.

