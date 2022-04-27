Seadrill Bags More Rig Work In U.S. Gulf Of Mexico

Seadrill has won new contract awards for two of its rigs – the West Neptune drillship and the Sevan Louisiana semi-submersible.

Offshore driller Seadrill has won new contract awards for two of its rigs – the West Neptune drillship and the Sevan Louisiana semi-submersible.

Seadrill said in a statement published on Tuesday that the West Neptune has secured a four-well extension with two one-well options with LLOG Exploration Offshore in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The firm term will begin in direct continuation of the existing contract, has an estimated duration of 200 days, and is expected to keep the rig busy until August 2023. The total contract value for the firm term is approximately $71 million.

Data from Seadrill’s latest fleet status report indicates that the drillship has been working for LLOG since September 2021. The contract’s firm part is set to expire in October 2022. If all options are exercised, the deal will end in December 2022.

The other deal announced by Seadrill is for the 2013-built Sevan Louisiana. This is a three-well extension with Talos, also in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The extension has a minimum duration of 105 days and is an extension to the existing contract with Talos, which is set to start in August 2022. The total contract value for the three-well extension is around $34 million.

Another look at the most recent fleet status report reveals that the rig is currently working for Italian giant Eni in the Gulf of Mexico under a contract set to expire in July 2022. The contract with Talos, now extended, was previously expected to end in November 2022.

It is worth noting that the total value of the deals for the West Neptune and the Sevan Louisiana is $105 million.

“It’s encouraging to see so much activity in the US Gulf of Mexico right now. We are proud of the safe and efficient operations we provide for our clients and are grateful for the opportunity to continue delivering for both LLOG and Talos into next year,” Simon Johnson, Seadrill’s Chief Executive Officer, said.

These two awards were announced only a day after a joint venture between Seadrill and Angola’s Sonangol – Sonadrill – secured a ten-well deal in Angola for the West Gemini drillship. The contract could go on for even more wells as it has options for up to 8 additional wells.

