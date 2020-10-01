Seadrill Appoints New CEO

The board of Seadrill Limited (OSE: SDRL, OTCQX: SDRLF) announced Thursday the appointment of Stuart Jackson as the company's new chief executive officer.

The board of Seadrill Limited (OSE: SDRL, OTCQX: SDRLF) announced Thursday the appointment of Stuart Jackson as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Jackson, who was previously Seadrill Limited’s chief financial officer, will succeed Anton Dibowitz with immediate effect, according to the company. Following Jackson’s appointment, the role and responsibilities of the chief financial officer will be divided into two new roles, Seadrill Limited revealed. These two roles will be filled by Grant Creed, who will become chief restructuring officer, and Neil Gilliver, who will become chief accounting officer.

Jackson has over 35 years of experience in leadership roles in the energy sector and joined Seadrill back in 2019. He has lived and worked in Europe, North Africa and the Far East and has held chief executive and senior leadership roles throughout his career.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to recognize the significant contribution Anton has made to Seadrill during 12 years with the company, heading our commercial activities for many years and for the past three years as chief executive officer,” Glen Ole Rodland, Seadrill Limited’s chairman, said in a company statement.

“He has provided strong leadership in challenging market conditions; we thank him and wish him well in his future endeavors. Anton is standing down as chief executive officer with immediate effect but will remain as an advisor to the company until the end of Q1 2021,” he added.

“Stuart has consistently been a strong advocate for addressing the broader industry issues summarized in having too many rigs and too much debt. With a strong restructuring and transaction-based experience across the energy sector, the board view Stuart as the ideal candidate for the next phase of Seadrill’s development,” Rodland went on to say.

The chairman highlighted that the company’s strategy is to restructure its balance sheet and “radically” change its operational model and cost level.

“The energy market is changing and so must Seadrill. The strengthening of the financial organization with the promotion of Grant and Neil should be viewed within this context, and we welcome them to their new roles,” he stated.

Seadrill Limited’s new CEO said, “we are in a new market and we must adapt and adjust”.

“This means eliminating the carrying costs of assets which will never return to the market, addressing the cost base of productive assets and all delivered within a simplified organizational structure,” he added.

“Achieving this alongside establishing a long term, sustainable capital structure will see Seadrill well placed to participate in the industry consolidation that is well overdue. We are looking forward to tomorrow but recognize the challenge of today,” Jackson continued.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com