SeaBird Exploration's Client Cancels OBN Surveys

SeaBird Exploration Plc has been notified that its client has cancelled two OBN surveys off West Africa due to the COVID-19 situation, according to a company statement. The Eagle Explorer has mobilized and is ready for work, and SeaBird expects to be made whole on the contract.

On Jan. 27, the company received the contract award to provide services for two OBN surveys to be carried out in West Africa, with an expected total duration of about 80 days. The first survey was scheduled to start in April 2020 and the second was to follow immediately after. SeaBird was going to use the Eagle Explorer for both surveys.

At that time the agreement with EMGS for the Petrel Explorer contained two options for EMGS to extend the contract by 6 months each. The first of these two options was converted to six monthly options. EMGS subsequently declared the first option, meaning that the charter period for the Petrel Explorer was firm until April 30, 2020.

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. It specializes in operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. The main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys.

