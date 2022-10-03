SDX Energy Gets New Chief Operating Officer

Oil and gas company SDX Energy has named Yvon Quillien to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Quillien, who joined the company in March this year as the Morocco Country Manager, will expand this role to become the overall COO of the company and will attend all meetings of the Board of Directors.

Quillien, a Petroleum Engineer, has over 35 years of industry experience of which 31 years were spent with Shell in multiple operational, technical, HSE, and commercial roles. In addition to carrying out leadership roles in Shell's West African and Asian businesses, he spent five years as part of the Shell Leadership team for the Kashagan mega project in Kazakhstan.

This new appointment is part of the company's vision focused on operational and technical excellence, disciplined growth, profitability, and cash flow generation through organic and inorganic opportunities.

"I am delighted that Yvon has accepted the role of Chief Operating Officer at SDX. His appointment to this key strategic role will enable us to benefit from his thirty-plus years of technical, operating, and commercial experience as we implement our new strategy to grow production and deliver returns to our shareholders. I look forward to providing more details on the Company's new strategy in the coming weeks," Mark Reid, CEO of SDX, said.

"Yvon's appointment as the Group Chief Operating Officer strengthens further the management depth within the business. In the time he has been working with SDX in his role as Morocco Country Manager we have benefitted from his industry knowledge, commitment, and enthusiasm. I am sure he will add substantially to the Group going forward," Tim Linacre, Interim-Chairman of SDX, added.

