SDX Energy Gets New Chief Operating Officer
Oil and gas company SDX Energy has named Yvon Quillien to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Quillien, who joined the company in March this year as the Morocco Country Manager, will expand this role to become the overall COO of the company and will attend all meetings of the Board of Directors.
Quillien, a Petroleum Engineer, has over 35 years of industry experience of which 31 years were spent with Shell in multiple operational, technical, HSE, and commercial roles. In addition to carrying out leadership roles in Shell's West African and Asian businesses, he spent five years as part of the Shell Leadership team for the Kashagan mega project in Kazakhstan.
This new appointment is part of the company's vision focused on operational and technical excellence, disciplined growth, profitability, and cash flow generation through organic and inorganic opportunities.
"I am delighted that Yvon has accepted the role of Chief Operating Officer at SDX. His appointment to this key strategic role will enable us to benefit from his thirty-plus years of technical, operating, and commercial experience as we implement our new strategy to grow production and deliver returns to our shareholders. I look forward to providing more details on the Company's new strategy in the coming weeks," Mark Reid, CEO of SDX, said.
"Yvon's appointment as the Group Chief Operating Officer strengthens further the management depth within the business. In the time he has been working with SDX in his role as Morocco Country Manager we have benefitted from his industry knowledge, commitment, and enthusiasm. I am sure he will add substantially to the Group going forward," Tim Linacre, Interim-Chairman of SDX, added.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Baker Hughes Gets Coral Sul FLNG Turbomachinery Maintenance Deal
- Equinor Selects Torgrim Reitan As New Chief Financial Officer
- U.S. Department Of Energy Announces 7th Tribal Energy Summit
- TotalEnergies Improved Strategy Pays Off, Accelerates Transition
- Wartsila Signs First-Ever Fleet Decarbonization Deal In Latin America
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- OPEC+ to Consider Cut of More Than 1MM Barrels
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Russian Spy Chief Claims West Was Behind Nord Stream Sabotage
- Utilities Have Very High Cyber Risk Exposure
- VIDEO: SEE MONSTER Awakens
- Noble And Maersk Drilling Create Leader In Offshore Drilling
- Eni Working With Gazprom to Restore Italy Gas Flows
- North America Ends Rig Gain Run
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Several Leaks Found in Nord Stream Pipelines
- 12 Gulf of Mexico Platforms Evacuated as Ian Rages On
- Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind
- Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All 2022 Gains
- France's Top Oil Refinery Halting
- France Wants Traders to Return Millions of Barrels of Diesel
- Oil Prices Find Some Support
- Norway Heightens Emergency Preparedness on NCS
- Taliban Sign Deal With Russia to Buy Cheap Oil and Gas
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Russia Losing Gas War