ScottishPower Will Retrain Veterans to Boost Energy Workforce

ScottishPower announced, in a statement sent to Rigzone recently, that it has launched a new scheme to help ex-servicemen and women move into long-term careers in the energy sector.

In the statement, the company noted that its inaugural EMPower Network Program will see former veterans undertake 12-months of formal training, accredited qualifications, rotational placements, and mentoring from experienced professionals.

“Participants will gain hands-on experience across the business, developing the technical and leadership skills needed to thrive in one of the UK’s most critical industries,” ScottishPower said in the statement.

EMPower joins a suite of pre-employment programs offered by ScottishPower, including initiatives for young people, career returners, and graduates, the company highlighted in the statement, adding that, “together, these programs form a cornerstone of the company’s approach to inclusive recruitment and long-term talent development”.

ScottishPower said in the statement that the launch of the EMPower Network Program “marks a major milestone” in its “broader strategy to invest in people and skills as the energy system undergoes its most significant transformation in decades”.

The company revealed in the statement that it is “recruiting at a record rate as it builds its workforce to deliver the biggest rewiring Britain has seen”. ScottishPower said it will create 300 jobs by the end of the year alone and another 2,000 jobs by 2027.

Veterans joining EMPower will be based across Central and Southern Scotland, North West England, and Mid/North Wales, with roles tailored to their aspirations and strengths, ScottishPower said in the statement.

“Research shows that over 80 percent of former military personnel believe their skills are transferable to civilian roles, yet many report struggling to find long-term employment or to maintain confidence in their capabilities,” ScottishPower noted in the statement.

“EMPower aims to bridge this gap by giving veterans the tools, knowledge and confidence to take on roles in one of the UK’s most critical industries,” it added.

“With the energy sector undergoing rapid transformation to meet electrification, the initiative is a key step in future-proofing the grid and building a more diverse, resilient workforce,” it continued.

In the statement, Nicola Connelly, CEO of SP Energy Networks, said, “we’re proud to welcome the first cohort of veterans to the EMPower Network Program”.

“This is a significant moment - not just for those starting their journey with us, but for the energy sector as a whole,” Connelly added.

“Veterans bring resilience, adaptability and leadership, and the EMPower Network Program is about recognizing that value and giving them the opportunity to build meaningful careers while helping us deliver the infrastructure Britain needs,” Connelly continued.

UK Minister for Veterans and People, Louise Sandher-Jones, said in the statement, “the EMPower Network Program provides a clear pathway for veterans to transition these skills into meaningful careers in one of our most critical industries - helping them to maximize their potential whilst contributing to our Plan for Change to make Britain a clean energy superpower”.

“Programs like this and the government-funded Career Transition Partnership and Op ASCEND employment support service will help ensure no veteran falls through the cracks, and that the energy sector benefits from the outstanding talent our Armed Forces community has to offer,” the minister added.

UK Minister for Industry Chris McDonald said in the statement, “having employed veterans myself, I know that they already have the expertise to take advantage of the thousands of well-paid clean energy jobs that are being created across the country by our clean energy superpower mission - including upgrading Britain’s electricity grid”.

Ex-serviceman Barry McIntosh went on to note in the statement, “I’m excited to begin this new chapter with the EMPower Network Program”.

“Joining SP Energy Networks means more than a job - it means being part of something that powers communities and drives our green future forward,” he added.

“The same commitment, teamwork and resilience I learned in the forces will now help me support Scotland’s energy transition and build something lasting. This isn’t just a change of uniform - it’s a new purpose, a new mission, and I’m ready for it,” he continued.

In a statement posted on its website back in September, ScottishPower said it welcomed its largest ever cohort of early career professionals.

“A record 338 graduates and trainees have joined the company this month, kicking off their careers in roles that span engineering, cyber security, project management and more,” ScottishPower said in that statement.

“It’s the largest early careers intake ScottishPower has ever welcomed - and it includes a 59 percent jump in apprentices and a 47 percent rise in graduate hires compared to last year,” it added.

“The company has significantly ramped up its investment in talent, reflecting the growing demand for skilled professionals across its businesses signaling the company’s commitment to building the workforce of the future,” it continued.

The two-year graduate program and hands-on trainee schemes are designed to fast-track careers while giving participants the chance to work on major infrastructure and energy projects across the UK, ScottishPower noted in that statement.

ScottishPower is part of the Iberdrola Group, which the statement describes as one of the world’s largest integrated utility companies and a global leader in electrification. ScottishPower noted in the statement that it is “the only vertically integrated energy company in the UK with businesses that operate from power to plug”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com