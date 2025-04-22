ScottishPower Taps HSM Offshore Energy for East Anglia II Substation

Spanish utility Iberdrola S.A.’s renewables unit in the UK, ScottishPower Renewables, has awarded HSM Offshore Energy an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning contract for the offshore substation of the East Anglia Two wind farm in the North Sea, along with the jacket foundation on which it will be placed.

The high-voltage offshore substation will weigh around 5,100 tonnes and its jacket foundation will weigh 3,700 tonnes. It will collect the electricity generated by the wind turbines, transform the voltage and carry it on submarine cables to the onshore transmission grid, ScottishPower Renewables said.

Construction is anticipated to commence in the last quarter of 2025, with the jacket foundation expected to be ready for installation by the third quarter of 2027. The substation is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

The 960 MW East Anglia Two offshore wind farm will be situated in the southern North Sea, roughly 33 kilometers (20.5 miles) from the Suffolk coast at its nearest point to Southwold and 37 km (23 miles) from Lowestoft, where ScottishPower operates its offshore wind maintenance and operations base, the company said.

“This contract represents a significant milestone for HSM Offshore Energy and underscores our position as a trusted partner in the offshore wind industry. The proactive approach taken by ScottishPower Renewables to reserve yard capacity early demonstrates the value of collaboration and forward-thinking in driving the energy transition”, Hans Leerdam, CCO at HSM Offshore Energy, said.

“It’s fantastic to be working with HSM Offshore Energy to bring our GBP4 billion ($5.3 billion) East Anglia TWO wind farm to life and produce more homegrown green generation for the UK. This contract is a great example of the innovative and forward-thinking approach we took to securing quality supply chain partners for the project at the earliest opportunity and means we can hit the ground running to begin construction later this year. I can’t wait to see the project take shape”, Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ Managing Director for Offshore, said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com