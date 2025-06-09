ScottishPower Allots About $300MM for UK Power Grid Modernization

Its partners will continue working on the maintenance and upgrade of around 12,400 miles of overhead lines over the next four years.

ScottishPower Energy Networks (SPEN), Iberdrola's distribution company in the United Kingdom, will invest more than EUR 262 million ($298.8 million) in the modernization of the United Kingdom’s electricity grid.

SPEN said in a media release that six partners will continue working on the maintenance and upgrade of more than 20,000 kilometers (12,400 miles) of overhead lines across the network over the next four years. SPEN partners include Scottland-based Aureos, Gaeltec, and PLPC, which will support the six license districts in central and southern Scotland (Ayrshire and Clyde South, Central and Fife, Dumfries and Galloway, Edinburgh and Borders, Glasgow and Clyde North, Lanarkshire). The company said it is also partnering with Emerald Power, IES, and Network Plus, which will support the license districts in Mid-Cheshire, Merseyside, Dee Valley and Mid Wales, Wirral and North Wales.

“Ensuring we have the partners, resources, and technical skills in place to deliver on our bold and ambitious plans for our network is vital for the modern and resilient grid needed to support the doubling of demand”, Nicola Connelly, SPEN CEO, said. “These contracts not only support significant investment in our overhead line network, they allow us to build on the solid foundations created with our supply chain partners and give certainty and confidence to further invest in their skills and people. It’s a win-win on both sides and we look forward to working together to make a long and lasting difference for all our communities - from Anstruther to Anglesey”.

The contracts will support over 500 jobs - including more than 50 new linesmen roles - nationwide, with companies based in and around ScottishPower’s Scotland and Manweb license areas.

“This is an extremely significant milestone for Emerald Power and provides the opportunity to further invest in our business - recruiting, training, and upskilling the resources needed to deliver for SPEN’s customers”, Adrian Rowley, Head of Contracts for Emerald Power, added. “Sharing the modern apprenticeship course at Bangor’s Coleg Menai with other service partners and SP Energy Networks is a key element of this and enables a fantastic opportunity for anyone across the communities we serve to have a very fulfilling and rewarding career working on the network”.

