Scottish Parliament Votes for Transfer of Energy Powers

'We are formally requesting the devolution of powers that we need to maximize our remarkable energy potential', Scotland's Energy Minister Stephen Gethins said.

(Update) June 5, 2026, 10:03 AM GMT+1: Article updated with OEUK statement.

The Scottish Parliament has supported a motion calling for the formal transfer of energy policy to Holyrood, a statement posted on the Scottish Government’s website noted.

In line with the Scottish Parliament’s position, Scotland’s Energy Minister Stephen Gethins will now urge UK Ministers to formally engage over the devolution of powers, the statement highlighted.

“This government has been returned with a clear instruction to deliver the benefits of Scotland’s abundant energy resources to households, communities, and businesses - that is what we intend to do,” Gethins said in the statement.

“The future lies in clean, affordable, and secure power - strengthening affordability, resilience and competitiveness, and protecting Scottish people and businesses from their energy bills being dictated by events halfway across the world,” he added.

“After the UK Government announced bills would go up again, that is more important than ever,” he continued.

“Now, with the backing of the Scottish Parliament, we are formally requesting the devolution of powers that we need to maximize our remarkable energy potential, so that it helps to deliver prosperity, security, and fairness for the country,” he went on to state.

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According to its website, the Scottish Parliament has power to make laws on a range of issues known as devolved matters. Devolved matters include “some aspects” of energy, the site showed. Some issues that have a UK or international impact remain the responsibility of the UK Parliament alone, the site noted, highlighting that these are known as “reserved matters”. The site outlined that “most aspects” in energy are reserved matters.

Rigzone contacted the UK Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) for comment on the Scottish Government statement. Rigzone also contacted DESNZ for comment on the information shown on the Scottish Parliament website.

In response, OEUK’s Energy Policy Director, Enrique Cornejo, told Rigzone, “delivering secure, affordable, and lower carbon domestic energy will require a long-term plan and close coordination between governments, supported by policy and investment decisions that enable all forms of homegrown energy”.

“This will be central to the future of the UK’s offshore energy sector and the jobs, supply chains and communities it supports across Scotland and the wider UK. Industry is ready to invest, but that depends on a stable and predictable framework that strengthens energy security, improves system resilience, and ensures we capture the economic benefits of producing our own resources,” he added.

“Producing our own oil and gas is critical to delivering economic benefits to Scotland and the wider UK, protecting livelihoods across our communities, and sustaining our world leading supply chains, alongside continued investment in offshore wind, CCS, hydrogen and the infrastructure needed to connect them,” he continued.

At the time of writing, DESNZ has not responded to Rigzone.

Rigzone has also contacted DESNZ and the Scottish Government for comment on OEUK’s statement. At the time of writing, neither have responded to this Rigzone request with a comment.

A statement posted on the Scottish Government’s website on May 19 announced that the Scottish Parliament had nominated John Swinney as First Minister of Scotland, following the 2026 election.

“I will be a First Minister for all of Scotland,” Swinney said in that statement.

“A First Minister that works to bring people together with a strong sense of national purpose. The country I seek to build is a country where everyone feels accepted and able to contribute to our national story,” he added.

“I gratefully accept this opportunity to serve as First Minister. It is the greatest privilege and the greatest responsibility of my life. I promise to work every day to repay the trust that the people of Scotland have placed in me,” he continued.

A statement posted on the Scottish Government’s site on May 20 announced that Swinney had appointed Scottish Ministers following the completion of a new cabinet.

“Seven new Ministers have joined the Scottish Government, including six who enter government for the first time,” the statement noted.

“This includes Stephen Flynn, Stephen Gethins, Hannah Mary Goodlad, Kirsten Oswald, Alison Thewliss, and Simita Kumar,” it added.

“Newly appointed Minister for Europe, External Affairs and Energy Stephen Gethins will report directly to the First Minister. The First Minister will hold direct responsibility for independence and the constitution,” it continued.

In a speech made in the Scottish Parliament on May 28, which was transcribed on the Scottish Government website, Gethins said, “Scotland is one of the most energy rich countries in Europe having won the natural lottery twice, once with hydrocarbons and again with abundant renewable resources”.

According to the Scottish Government website, the responsibilities of the Minister for Europe, External Affairs and Energy include “oil and gas”, “energy systems”, “energy policy and strategy”, “domestic energy efficiency”, “offshore renewables energy systems”, “industrial decarbonization”, “hydrogen policy”, and “carbon capture utilization and storage”, as well as several others.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com