Scottish Oil Startup Expanding

Aberdeenshire based startup Legasea has announced that it has begun 2021 with its strongest quarter to date and revealed that expansion is underway at the company.

Legasea, which noted that several new roles were being created in response to increased industry activity, said it has generated three new operational positions during the first quarter, increasing the team from seven to 10. The new roles at the company were filled by Phil Bradley (project manager), Jason Gillespie (trainee service technician), and Mike Ellis (lead electrical technician).

Legasea highlighted that it has additional plans in place to continue its expansion throughout this year. The company started with a team of three in April 2019 and has since gradually grown, in line with its growing client base, Legasea said.

“Our team has experienced a remarkable past quarter, with fantastic support from our clients, helping us to continue to grow,” Legasea Operations Director Ray Milne said in a company statement.

“The incredible efforts, of every individual, have contributed towards our success so far, and we look forward to a period of significant growth for Legasea and the industry alike,” he added in the statement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mike, Jason, and Phil to the company. In a short space of time, they have all hit the ground running, and proven to be great additions to the team,” Milne continued.

Legasea is dedicated to making the oil and gas industry more environmentally friendly and sustainable, its website states. The company takes liability and ownership for decommissioned subsea equipment, making it safe, clean, and disassembling it to its component parts. Reusable parts are then used to fulfil the demand for spares when production is at risk during routine preventative maintenance or when a failure is encountered subsea.

