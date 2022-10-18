Scottish Independence Paper Proposes Oil Fueled Fund

A proposed new fund 'would be a sustainable use of oil and gas revenues and would last for the first decade of independence'.

A new prospectus paper detailing plans for the economy of an independent Scotland has proposed a new fund that the paper noted “would be a sustainable use of oil and gas revenues and would last for the first decade of independence”.

According to the paper, the Scottish government would undertake capital spending of up to $22.5 billion (GBP 20 billion) over the first ten years of independence, “supported by assigning key revenues into a Building a New Scotland Fund”. The fund would enable Scotland to get off to as strong a start as possible and to lay the foundations for a green, fair and net zero economy, the paper stated.

“Scotland has an abundance of skilled people, innovative businesses, and natural resources,” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in a statement posted on the government’s website on October 17.

“We have everything it takes to be just as successful as comparable independent European countries. Our analysis from the first paper in the Building a New Scotland series shows that a dynamic economy and social justice go hand in hand. Each makes the other stronger,” Sturgeon added.

“Scotland’s economy is one of the best performing in the UK - however the UK economy, particularly post-Brexit, is now lagging behind many EU and international comparators. The UK economic model is demonstrably failing and increasingly holding Scotland back. Independence is now essential to build an economy that works for everyone,” Sturgeon continued.

Rigzone has asked industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and the UK Department of Business and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) for comment on the Scottish government’s new prospectus paper. Neither OEUK or BEIS had responded to Rigzone’s request with a comment at the time of writing.

GB support for Scottish independence is at 29 percent in YouGov’s latest tracker, which runs up to September 12, 2022. Opposition is at 44 percent and ‘don’t know’ is at 28 percent, the tracker shows. Support has never been higher than opposition in the tracker, which spans back to December 2019. The biannual tracker includes 1479 to 1646 GB adults per wave, the YouGov website highlights.

