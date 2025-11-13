Scotland's 1st Commercial Wind Farm Revived with 79 MW Capacity

That enlarged capacity is five times the output from just over half of the number of towers of the original facility, whose 26 turbines have been replaced with 14 more powerful models.

Iberdrola SA has brought the Hagshaw Hill wind farm, which it says is Scotland's first commercial wind generation project, back to production with a bigger capacity of over 79 megawatts.

That is five times the output from just over half of the number of towers of the original facility, whose 26 turbines have been replaced with 14 more powerful models, Iberdrola's Scottish Power Ltd said in a press release.

The enlarged capacity is enough to power 57,000 homes, ScottishPower said.

"Every blade from the original turbines is being recycled by Plaswire into new materials for construction - replacing concrete, timber and plastics - proving renewable energy can be circular from start to finish", it said.

Plaswire chief executive Andrew Billingsley said, "Plaswire's recycling process diverts waste from incineration, reducing CO2 emissions and replacing high-carbon construction products".

ScottishPower noted, "From turbine technicians to local contractors, over 100 jobs have been supported during the decommissioning and repowering of Hagshaw Hill".

"As Hagshaw Hill ramps up its clean power output, the community benefit fund is scaling up too - delivering nearly GBP 400,000 ($525,000) annually to Coalburn, Douglas, Lesmahagow and Rigside & Douglas Water. That’s 26 times more than before", it added. The benefit fund is being administered by CDLR.

ScottishPower has 40 operational wind farm sites producing over 2,800 MW, according to the company. "With a total UK pipeline of over 16 GW, including our 1,400 MW East Anglia 3 offshore windfarm that is currently in the construction phase, we are set to position Iberdrola as the world’s leading offshore wind developer and utility of the future", it says on its website.

For the East Anglia 2 offshore wind farm project, ScottishPower said last week it has partnered with Peel Ports Group to invest over GBP 10 million in the Port of East Anglia project in Great Yarmouth to support the wind farm's construction.

East Anglia 2 is designed to generate up to 960 MW, enough to power nearly one million homes, according to ScottishPower.

It expects to launch offshore construction 2027, with the windfarm targeted for start-up 2028.

"The multi-million-pound investment will fund a significant upgrade of the port's North Terminal to enable the pre-assembly and load-out of the 64 wind turbines for the clean energy project, and support 100 jobs", ScottishPower said November 6.

"The upgrade works in Great Yarmouth will ensure the port can accommodate the latest-generation Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines being used on East Anglia 2, including the 115-meter blades that will be manufactured in Hull", ScottishPower added.

The port project brings ScottishPower's investment with companies registered in the East Anglia region to over GBP 62 million in the last five years, according to the company.

