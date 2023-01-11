Scotland Publishes Route Map Away from Fossil Fuels
The Scottish government has published a Draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan, which it describes as a “route map to secure Scotland’s fastest possible fair and just transition away from fossil fuels”.
Key policy proposals published for consultation include “substantially” increasing the current level of 13.4 gigawatts of renewable electricity generation capacity, with an additional 20GW by 2030, and setting out final policy positions on fossil fuel energy, “including consulting on a presumption against new exploration for North Sea oil and gas”, the government highlighted.
The Just Transition Plan, which was published as part of the energy strategy, details the support being provided to grow Scotland’s “highly skilled” energy workforce, increase jobs in energy generation and the supply chain, “while enabling communities and businesses, particularly in the North East, to prosper”, the government outlined.
“Scotland is an energy rich nation, with significant renewable energy resource, a highly-skilled workforce and innovative businesses across a globally renowned supply chain,” the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Michael Matheson, who launched the strategy in parliament, said in a government statement.
“At a time of unprecedented uncertainty in our energy sector, accelerating the transition towards becoming a renewables powerhouse makes sense for a number of reasons - particularly to helping to mitigate against future global market volatility and the high energy prices which are making life so difficult for so many people across Scotland,” he added.
“While we do not hold all the powers to address these issues at source, this strategy sets out how we can achieve an energy transition that ensures we have sufficient, secure and affordable energy to meet our needs, support Scotland’s economic growth and capitalize on future sustainable export opportunities,” he continued.
In a comment posted on Twitter, Matheson outlined that the strategy set out “ambitious plans for a clean energy system”.
In a government statement, Just Transition Minister Richard Lochhead said, “the oil and gas industry has made a vast contribution to Scotland’s economy and its workers are some of the most highly-skilled in the world”.
“But Scotland’s oil and gas basin is now a mature resource … A just transition to a net zero energy system will secure alternative employment and economic opportunities for those already working in the industry and will provide new green jobs in Scotland for future generations,” he added.
Responding to the Scottish government’s publication of its draft energy strategy, Jenny Stanning, OEUK’s external relations director said in a statement sent to Rigzone, “our industry has pledged to work with the Scottish government towards its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2045, so we strongly support the draft strategy’s commitment to develop a Scottish hydrogen economy, including the exciting ACORN project in the north-east”.
“However, we are concerned at the statement’s suggestion of accelerating the decline in oil and gas production. Scotland gets 79 percent of its total energy from oil and gas according to its latest official figures. Across the UK about 24 million homes (85 percent of the total) rely on gas boilers for heat and we get 42 percent of our electricity from gas. We also have 32 million vehicles running on petrol and diesel,” Stanning added in the statement.
“These plain facts mean we will need gas and oil for decades to come. Additionally, in Scotland alone, the offshore industry supports 90,000 jobs. Across the UK it’s around 200,000. So we need to ensure that the final strategy acknowledges the continuing role of oil and gas in Scotland’s energy security and economy - as well as our sector’s role in a rapid transition to a low-carbon future,” Stanning went on to state.
In a statement posted on Twitter commenting on the draft strategy, which was directed at Matheson, the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) said, “given this country already imports 38 percent of its energy (at a greater environmental cost), your presumption against new North Sea exploration has been met with compete disbelief in the North-east of Scotland”.
“Reverse this damaging, job-destroying position before it is too late,” the AGCC added in the statement.
Rigzone has contacted Matheson for comment on OEUK and AGCC’s statements on the draft strategy. At the time of writing, Matheson has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
