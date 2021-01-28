ScotGov Proposes Halting Overseas Oil Support

The Scottish government has announced a new proposal to end all its overseas trade backing and promotion activities solely focused on fossil fuel goods and services by COP26.

The Scottish government has announced a new proposal to end all its overseas trade backing and promotion activities solely focused on fossil fuel goods and services by COP26.

The government, which said it will consult with the industry on its proposal, noted that there will be legitimate exceptions to the withdrawal of support where it is clear that the work is essential for a fair and just energy transition, such as decommissioning.

“Scotland’s vision for trade sets out our stall for the future and is clear about the kind of country we want to be,” Trade Minister Ivan McKee said in a government statement.

“How we trade is as important as what we trade and our values-based approach will guide how we do business around the world and ensure that people, businesses and other governments know who we are and what we represent as a nation,” he added.

Commenting on the Scottish government’s latest energy proposal, OGUK chief executive Deirdre Michie said, “we are requesting an urgent meeting with Scottish ministers so that we can highlight the effect this policy may have on members, particularly our SME members, who are still reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the downturn with its volatile commodity prices”.

“We welcome the Scottish government’s offer of consultation, as it’s important that any such policy shift is implemented thoughtfully, in partnership with industry and with appropriate preparation time so that those companies ideally placed to support the energy transition are not undermined,” Michie added.

“In order to ensure our shared net-zero objectives become a reality, we will need to deliver a fair and managed transition at pace; one which deals with the realities of a competitive market while at the same time offering exciting new prospects for the future of our industry,” Michie went on to state.

This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), is scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from November 1 to 12.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com