Schroeder Quits Rosneft Job
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is quitting his post as chairman of Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft PJSC after widespread calls for him to cut ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.
Schroeder, a Social Democrat like current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, led the ruling coalition with the Greens from 1998 to 2005. He has become an embarrassment for his party after refusing to distance himself from Putin and give up lucrative jobs with Russian state-owned energy companies.
Rosneft said in a statement Friday that the 78-year-old Schroeder had informed the company he was unable to extend his tenure. According to Rosneft’s corporate rules, it was due to end next month, when the company holds its annual shareholder’s meeting that will vote on candidates for the board.
It remained unclear whether Schroeder will also give up his job as chairman of the shareholder committee of Nord Stream AG, which built a Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline that Scholz halted in February.
Scholz as recently as Thursday increased the pressure on Schroeder to step down from the two roles. He also welcomed a decision this week by lawmakers from his ruling coalition to strip his predecessor of his office in the lower house of parliament.
The SPD last month urged Schroeder to leave the party and said a process to kick him out was underway. Schroeder, who lost to Angela Merkel in the 2005 election, has defended Putin over apparent Russian atrocities in Ukraine, saying he didn’t think those orders would have come from the Russian leader.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Brent-WTI Oil Price Spread Inverts
- 6 Power Generating Facilities in Texas Just Tripped
- Privateers Push Permian Delaware Output To Record Heights In 2022
- BlackRock Told Texas It Will Still Invest In Oil And Gas
- Gasoline Price Records Mount
- Vattenfall Gets Funds For First-Ever Hydrogen Producing Wind Turbine
- Hess Makes 100 Best Corporate Citizens List
- China Spent Over $6B on Russian Energy Imports in April
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- The US Cannot Make Enough Fuel
- Brent-WTI Oil Price Spread Inverts
- USA Oil and Gas Employment Set to Rebound
- China in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Reserves
- UK Activists Stop Russian Tanker With $36.5M Of Diesel
- Henry Hub Price Expected to Average $8.69 in 3Q
- USA Lease Sale Cancellation Leaves Industry in Limbo
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More