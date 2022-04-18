Schlumberger Vice President Joins AEC Board
Ndubuisi Maduemezia, the Vice-President of Investor Relations at American oilfield services company Schlumberger, has joined The African Energy Chamber (AEC) as a board member.
With 22 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, and as a mechanical engineer by profession, the addition of Ndubuisi Maduemezia to AEC’s board will be critical in advancing its progress in campaigning for and embarking on collaborations with global energy firms, academia, governments, and investors to help accelerate the exploitation of Africa’s hydrocarbon resources to make energy poverty history across the continent by 2030.
Maduemezia holds a Master of Science in Oil and Gas Management from Edinburgh Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Lagos.
Having served as an AEC’s Advisory Board Member since 2020, his experience includes holding management positions regarding the drilling of hydrocarbons, reservoir characterization, and production across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.
Before his current role, Maduemezia worked as a drilling field services engineer for Schlumberger in Qatar and Indonesia before working as an operations manager for drilling and measurements in China, Korea, and Japan. Maduemezia has vast experience in Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, and France’s upstream markets.
As a board member, Maduemezia will be a critical asset to the AEC, bringing years of experience, a vast network of global and African stakeholders, and a strong commitment to advancing Africa’s energy progress.
“The AEC is proud to have Ndubuisi Maduemezia as its newest board member at a critical moment when African hydrocarbon producing countries need increasing exploration, drilling, and production activities to be able to utilize the continent’s vast reserves to address energy poverty and fuel economic growth,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of AEC.
“Strategic and out-of-the-box thinkers such as Maduemezia are a game-changer to Africa’s oil and gas market as AEC intensifies its works across the continent to help Africa realize the full potential of its energy resources,” Ayuk added.
