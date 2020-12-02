Schlumberger Unit and ABB Finish Pioneering Test
Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) unit OneSubsea and ABB (NYSE: ABB) have successfully completed the world’s first full-scale subsea variable speed drive (VSD) and compressor submerged string test, ABB reported last month.
“The integrated test proves that we have a robust and reliable high-power subsea VSD for submerged pumps and compressors like OneSubsea’s WGC6000 and those from other manufacturers,” remarked Per Erik Holsten, ABB’s managing director in Norway, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
According to ABB, the test – conducted this past summer in a shallow-water pit at OneSubsea facilities off the coast of Bergen, Norway – demonstrated that eight-megawatt (MW) shaft power is available with a single VSD connected to a compressor. Funded by industry partners Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) and Total (NYSE: TOT), the test applied OneSubsea’s multiphase wet gas compressor (WGC6000) operating in a hydrocarbon loop, ABB added.
Holsten pointed out that completing the largely remote test amid lockdowns and social restrictions tied to COVID-19 represented a significant accomplishment in itself.
“Our team rose to the challenges presented by the pandemic restrictions to enable this test to take place,” he said.
With the test successfully completed, ABB’s VSD and OneSubsea’s multiphase compressor have hit the Technology Readiness Level 5 (TRL5) milestone and are ready for market deployment, ABB stated. The company contends the VSD and compressor together “offer a disruptive optimization of subsea processing and tie-backs.”
ABB noted the VSD forms a major component of the subsea and power distribution and conversion system that it commercially proved last year. As a Dec. 2019 Rigzone article about the technology states, the subsea power technology system is designed to help make oil and gas production feasible in more remote deep-ocean environments.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Conoco Warns of 500 Houston Job Cuts
- OGDCL Discovers Gas at Lakhirud X-1
- Shell Secures BHP LNG Supply Deal
- Schlumberger Unit and ABB Finish Pioneering Test
- OPEC+ Works Silently to Repair Cracks
- Petrobras Chief Likens Net Zero to Fad
- Seadrill Partners Files Chapter 11
- Well Intervention Firm Expands into Saudi Market
- Mexico Cashes In Amid OPEC+ Discord
- Oil Hungry Asia Lures 20 US Crude Carrying Tankers
- More Positive Covid Cases at LNG Canada Project
- Stronger Oil Curve Points to Cushing Glut Relief
- LNG Canada CEO Writes Open Letter After Outbreak
- KXL Indigenous Investors Plan to Get Financing by Q1
- API and NABTU Urge Senate Action on NAC
- ADNOC Dishes Out Deal Worth Up To $519MM
- BP to Invest More in Middle East Oil Fields
- Libya Oil Comeback Has Legs
- Crude Oil Tanker Crew Kidnapped
- Will ADNOC Buy Oilfield Services Firm?
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Tourmaline Oil Buys 2 Rivals
- Texas Takes Action to Reduce Gas Flaring
- US Election Outcome Not Yet Priced into Oil
- Noble Shares Reorganization Update
- Eni and HitecVision Launch New Company
- First Unconventional Gas from UAE Delivered
- Saudi Arabia Seeks to Become Top Hydrogen Exporter