Schlumberger To Slash Spending by 30 Percent
Oilfield services giant Schlumberger plans to slash spending by 30% this year compared with 2019 levels as the energy markets continue to struggle with an upended economy, the COVID-19 outbreak and the Saudi-Russia price standoff.
In a webcast presentation at this year’s Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference, Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch commented that the company expects a rapid reduction in rig count and completions activity in onshore North America, adding that the number of operating rigs could dip to low levels last seen in 2016.
Earlier this year, Schlumberger revealed a strategy to trim costs tied to its North American operations, which helps position the firm to weather the latest market shifts, Le Peuch said. For those operations, the company is now accelerating its restructuring along with reductions in personnel and compensation.
Le Peuch said the spread of the virus will likely affect some field crews and operations, and while the company was preparing for logistical disruptions as countries implement restrictions, it didn’t know the extent of the reductions ahead.
Exploration companies and service providers alike have scrambled to cut budgets and right-size operations for months. Late last week rival Halliburton shared furlough plans that impacted 3,500 workers in Houston.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Schlumberger To Slash Spending by 30 Percent
- Oxy Elects Stephen Chazen to Board as Chairman
- Flaring Fighter Powers Coronavirus Vaccine Research
- UE Manufacturing Cuts Staff Count by 50 Percent
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Cuts CapEx in Half
- Parker Drilling Names New President, CEO
- Phillips 66 Outlines Budget Cuts
- Oil's 60 Percent Crash Is the Tip of an Iceberg
- Bristow Americas Aids in COVID-19 Transport Effort
- Tullow Terminates Maersk Drillship Contract
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- Halliburton to Furlough 3,500 Workers in Houston
- US Well Services Cutting Costs and Reducing Staff
- Frac Tracker Sees Plunging Spread Count
- Houston Firm Building Gulf Coast Oil Export Operation
- Texas Regulator Considers Oil Output Cuts
- Apache, FTS International Add to Oilpatch Layoffs
- Oil Falls As Russia Reportedly Escalates Price War
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan