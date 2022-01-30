Schlumberger Tech To Optimize Northern Lights Performance

The Northern Lights JV has selected Schlumberger to provide a digital platform for its CCS project in order to optimize performance.

Schlumberger said that it would use its DELFI cognitive E&P environment to streamline subsurface workflows and longer-term modeling and surveillance of CO2 sequestration.

For CO2 transportation and storage, Schlumberger digital solutions are used for subsurface characterization and dynamic reservoir simulation, which are key to understanding storage site capacity and the potential for injecting and containing fluids. They are also used for development planning, operations, appraisals, and monitoring purposes.

“Northern Lights has recognized the huge potential of Schlumberger’s digital technology to fast-track decision making and de-risk CO2 transportation and storage operations,” says Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger.

“The technology facilitates high degrees of automation and autonomy in data analytics and operational processes, enabling Northern Lights to accelerate its end-to-end workflows and achieve increases in operational efficiency and performance through the power of AI and high-performance computing,” he added.

According to the company, the technology provides instant access to CO2 transportation and storage technology subscriptions and plug-ins while also providing the ability to host other third-party applications.

Its collection of petrotechnical applications and digital solutions will assist Northern Lights’ teams in planning and operational activities, enabling them to work together in a collaborative environment.

As for the project, Northern Lights is part of Longship—Norway’s largest climate initiative—which comprises a full-scale carbon capture and storage project, covering capture, transport, and storage of CO2.

Carbon capture operations are scheduled to start in 2024, with an annual capacity of 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year and the possibility to expand this with an additional 3.5 million tons.

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy approved the development plan for Northern Lights in March 2021.

The European Union recently designated Northern Lights as a Project of Common Interest—a key cross-border infrastructure program, linking European energy systems to achieve its energy and climate objectives and decided to provide $4.5 million for the expansion of the project.

