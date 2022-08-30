Schlumberger, Subsea 7, Aker Solutions Form New Subsea Business

Schlumberger, Aker Solutions, and Subsea 7 will be creating a subsea production joint venture to unlock more reserves and reduce cycle time for customers.

Schlumberger said that the agreement would bring together a portfolio of innovative technologies such as subsea gas compression, all-electric subsea production systems, and other electrification capabilities that help customers meet their decarbonization goals.

The proposed joint venture will combine Schlumberger’s and Aker Solutions’ subsea businesses, which include deep reservoir domain and engineering design expertise, an extensive field-proven subsea production and processing technology portfolio, world-class manufacturing scale and capabilities, and a comprehensive suite of life-of-field solutions for customers all over the world. Subsea 7 will be an equity partner in the new joint venture.

“As investment in the offshore market—particularly in deepwater—continues to increase, our customers will benefit from enhanced services that leverage digital and technological innovation to drive improved subsea asset performance while increasing energy efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions,” said Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch. “We look forward to collaborating with both Aker Solutions and our subsea integration partner Subsea 7 on this new venture.”

“Aker Solutions, Schlumberger, and Subsea 7 are complementary businesses, both in terms of products and services, as well as customers and geographical presence. Furthermore, Schlumberger shares our commitment to innovation, such as deploying digital solutions and decarbonization technologies,” said Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO of Aker ASA.

Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the existing Subsea Integration Alliance between Schlumberger and Subsea 7, will be amended so that the new joint venture will assume Schlumberger’s role in the Alliance. The Alliance will also be renewed for a ten-year term.

“We are excited to build on our highly successful alliance with Schlumberger and partnership with Aker Solutions. This new joint venture is a critical step as we collaborate on integrated subsea projects that drive maximum value for our customers,” added Subsea 7 CEO John Evans.

In addition to contributing its subsea business to the joint venture, Schlumberger will issue Aker Solutions shares of Schlumberger common stock valued at $306.5 million in a private placement. Concurrently, Subsea 7 will purchase its 10 percent interest in exchange for $306.5 million in cash to Aker Solutions.

The joint venture also will issue a promissory note to Aker Solutions for $87.5 million. At closing of the joint venture, Schlumberger will own 70 percent, with Aker Solutions owning 20, while Subsea 7 will own the remaining 10 percent.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com