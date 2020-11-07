Schlumberger Sells Rod Lift Business and More
Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Schlumberger Divests Rod Lift Business
Lufkin Industries has acquired the Schlumberger N.V. unit North American Land Rod Lift Business. Lufkin, a Missouri City, Texas-based company, provides rod lift products, technologies and services and manufactures surface pumping units, downhole sucker rod pumps and automation systems.
Equinor and BP Strike Oil Offshore Canada
Equinor and BP Canada made two oil discoveries offshore Newfoundland, Canada. According to Equinor, which owns a 60-percent operated interest, it’s currently too soon to provide specifics on volumes for the wells.
Major Oil EPC Players Shifting Toward Cleaner Energy
GlobalData revealed that leading oil and gas engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies are increasingly shifting their strategies towards cleaner energy segments. Major oil and gas EPCs have traditionally built relatively little exposure to renewables, according to GlobalData.
ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
ExxonMobil announced that it plans to reduce staffing levels in the United States, primarily at its management offices in Houston, Texas. The company anticipates around 1,900 employees will be affected through voluntary and involuntary programs.
Texas Swings Back to Upstream Jobs Gain
Texas Workforce Commission figures have shown that the state’s upstream oil and gas sector added 700 jobs in September, the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) has reported. TXOGA highlighted that the latest figures represent the first uptick in Texas’ total upstream employment since February this year.
Election Effects on Oil and Gas Should Be Gradual
Rigzone panelists offer their views on what to watch in the oil and gas markets. Discover their perspectives below.
