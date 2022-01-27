SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Schlumberger Sees Payment Delays in Mexico

by Bloomberg
|
David Wethe
|
Thursday, January 27, 2022
submit to reddit
email print
Schlumberger Sees Payment Delays in Mexico
In 2020, Mexico was home to Schlumberger's biggest source of work awaiting payment.

Schlumberger, the world’s biggest oilfield contractor, said it’s working to collect payment of roughly half a billion dollars from its top customer in Mexico.

“At times in recent periods, Schlumberger has experienced delays in payments from its primary customer in Mexico,” the Houston- and Paris-based company said Wednesday in a federal filing. “Schlumberger’s receivables from its primary customer in Mexico are not in dispute and Schlumberger has not historically had any material write-offs due to uncollectible accounts receivable relating to this customer.”

In 2020, Mexico was home to Schlumberger’s biggest source of work awaiting payment, the contractor said in its annual filing a year ago, but “delays” weren’t associated with the accounts receivable in that country until this year’s filing.

The world’s biggest hired hands of the oil patch have been among the most beaten-up sector of the industry as Covid slashed oil demand. The service providers are now boosting free cash flow as their customers benefit from higher crude prices amid a recovery in demand.


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles