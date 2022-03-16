Schlumberger Scores Major Saudi Aramco Deal

Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) has announced a “major” contract award by Saudi Aramco for integrated drilling and well construction services in a gas drilling project.

The integrated project scope encompasses drilling rigs and technologies and services, including drill bits, measurement while drilling and logging while drilling, drilling fluids, cementing, and completing wells, Schlumberger noted. Schlumberger said the award represents a significant endorsement of its “fit-for-basin” technology and domain expertise for gas well development in the region.

“This contract award represents the continuation of an ongoing collaboration with Saudi Aramco,” Tarek Rizk, MENA president at Schlumberger, said in a company statement.

“Through our committed teams, differentiated technology, and integrated drilling and well construction services we will work closely with Saudi Aramco on well delivery and set a new performance benchmark,” Rizk added in the statement.

The value of the deal was not disclosed by Schlumberger. Rigzone has asked Schlumberger to reveal the value of the contract, as well as the number of jobs the deal will support, via email. At the time of writing, Rigzone is yet to receive a response from the company.

Saudi Aramco made no mention of the deal on its website. The company has also been asked by Rigzone to reveal the value of the contract, but Saudi Aramco is yet to respond at the time of writing.

Earlier this month, Schlumberger announced that it had been awarded an extensive contract for drilling, completions and production services by TotalEnergies for its Tilenga onshore oil development in Uganda.

The scope of the contract was said to include the provision of directional drilling services, upper completions, lower completions, artificial lift solutions, and wellheads for the Tilenga development, which comprises six fields with up to 426 wells, which will be developed across 31 wellpads. The value of this contract was not disclosed either.

Back in January, Schlumberger revealed that its DELFI digital platform had been selected by the Northern Lights joint venture between Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies.

Schlumberger describes itself as a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. The business represents over 160 nationalities and has expertise in more than 120 countries, according to its site. Saudi Aramco describes itself as a leading producer of the energy and chemicals that drive global commerce and enhance the daily lives of people around the globe. The company manages the Kingdom’s proved reserves of 336.87 billion barrels of oil equivalent and has a workforce of more than 70,000 people, its site highlights.

