Schlumberger Releases Industry First Women and Pay Report

The report aims to increase transparency of the company's pay practices to employees and external stakeholders.

Schlumberger recently released its 2021 Women and Pay report, which the company described as an industry first in the energy sector.

The report aims to increase transparency of the company’s pay practices to employees and external stakeholders, according to Schlumberger, which said it will also serve as an accountability mechanism for Schlumberger’s gender balance targets, including its goal of having 30 percent women in its salaried workforce by 2030.

The report, which Schlumberger plans to produce biannually, analyzed pay data for Schlumberger’s salaried workforce across 80 countries, comparing female and male base salaries for similar roles and levels of responsibility, Schlumberger highlighted. When data results were reviewed in aggregate, it was revealed that Schlumberger has a global pay gap of 2.68 percent in favor of men, the company outlined.

According to Schlumberger, findings showed that the pay gap was due to two main factors - an imbalance in experience, based on a historical imbalance of women in the company, and salary increments gained through seniority, which the company said mean that employees with higher tenure typically have higher pay for similar roles.

Schlumberger’s Women and Pay report revealed that the percentage of salaried women at the company rose from 19.5 percent in 2017 to 22.6 percent in 2020. The report outlined that in order to improve gender balance, the company is addressing the issue across the three components of its people strategy; culture, talent and leadership, and environment.

“The participation of women in our industry has remained low for several years, and represents only around 22 percent,” Carmen Rando Bejar, the chief people officer at Schlumberger, said in a company statement.

“It’s clear that, in order to move the needle on gender balance, we need to increase transparency of our pay practices to help guide decision making on both internal and external equity challenges for women,” Bejar added in the statement.

“This report will help us establish a sustainable reference point for the data as we continue to monitor our progress and identify key focus areas to accelerate progress toward gender balance and improving the representation of women at all levels of the company,” Bejar continued.

Leila Hamza, Schlumberger’s director of diversity and inclusion, said, “people performing similar roles may have individual differences depending on their background, skills and experiences, and this is why there’s a salary range for each role rather than a fixed salary”.

“For the purpose of the gender pay gap analysis, what we need to identify is any gap that cannot be justified by those factors,” Hamza added.

“It’s critical to identify the barriers to women’s hiring and advancement … We are committed to highlighting and removing these barriers by empowering our leaders and employees of all genders to create an inclusive environment and working with industry peers to foster more equitable practices for women in the workplace,” Hamza continued.

Commenting in the report, Schlumberger’s CEO, Olivier Le Peuch, said, “through strong collaboration with our business partners across the industry, we are uniquely positioned to play a role in driving change”.

“We know that simply attracting more women is not enough to address the issue. In addition to building a more inclusive environment, we believe it is vital to ensure that women are supported, positioned, and compensated for increasingly senior roles in the company,” he added.

“Today, we are on track to reach our current milestone of 25 percent women in our salaried workforce by 2025. As we look forward, we have set our next milestone of 30 percent women by 2030 … To support this commitment, we have taken the decision to publish our global gender diversity benchmark report - including pay. We believe this is the first time this has been done in our industry. We hope that the transparency we provide in these findings will encourage others to do the same,” Le Peuch continued.

Back in January, Schlumberger highlighted in a company post that achieving gender balance across the company is ongoing and has been a focus for the company for more than 25 years.

The post touted Connect Women as a company networking community that supports its gender balance focus and highlighted that the group organized 18 global webinars and roundtable discussions to promote self-development and knowledge sharing in 2021. Another internal networking group, Men for Change, seeks to engage men to become advocates of gender diversity and inclusion, the post outlined.

Schlumberger’s January post also highlighted that the company had recently participated as a platinum sponsor of the Women’s Global Leadership Conference in Energy and at the Women’s Economic Forum held in Ecuador.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com